OPKO Health to Participate in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK) announced today that management will be participating in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference, being held December 2-4, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors and will be participating in a fireside discussion on Wednesday, December 3rd at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with OPKO management should contact their Piper Sandler representative.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

Alliance Advisors IR
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
bvoss@allianceadvisors.com


