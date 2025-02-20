Opentrons Announces a Flex Proteomics Workstation for Automated Mass Spectrometry Sample Prep

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opentrons Labworks, Inc. today introduced its Opentrons Flex® Proteomics Workstation, an automated system for common proteomics workflows, including preparing mass spectrometry (MS) samples at a cost significantly below the six-figure range common in proteomics automation. It automates steps such as protein digestion (SP3), quantification, labeling, and purification, streamlining processes that typically require significant hands-on time for bench scientists.





This new workstation expands on the Opentrons Flex lineup, which recently surpassed 100 published protocols in techniques like NGS library preparation, nucleic acid extraction and cell-based assays. Until now, many proteomics workflows involved hours of manual pipetting, plate transfers, and wash steps that slow down research. The Flex Proteomics Workstation combines a liquid handling platform with an on-deck plate reader, heater-shaker, and magnetic block. Researchers can run multiple different proteomics sample preparation workflows on one platform, with the ability to use pre-existing verified protocols developed by the Opentrons’ team or develop new protocols themselves.

“Protein analysis is essential for labs working on biomarker research and potential drug targets, but it often requires repetitive, time-consuming tasks,” said James Atwood, General Manager of Robotics at Opentrons. “By using the same approach we applied to genomics workflows, we are enabling labs to process more samples per day without adding staff. Our proteomics workstation automates high-throughput MS sample prep and eases the burden of scaling up these workflows.”

According to Hanno Steen, PhD, Director of the Proteomics Center at Boston Children’s Hospital and Professor of Pathology at Harvard Medical School, automation has special importance in proteomics. “Despite its potential to transform disease research, proteomics has long been bottlenecked by slow, manual sample preparation. Automating these front-end workflows isn’t just about saving time—it’s about ensuring consistency, minimizing sample loss, and making high-throughput proteomics a reality. With the right technology, labs can finally process thousands of samples with the speed and precision needed to unlock new biomarkers and drive the next wave of targeted therapies.”

The Flex Proteomics Workstation is the latest automated solution to be launched by Opentrons, which has over 10,000 installed robots worldwide, including at top universities, biopharma companies, and early-stage biotechs. Pricing is set in the mid-five figures, giving labs with modest budgets and limited space an opportunity to adopt advanced MS automation.

The Flex Proteomics Workstation will be shown at the upcoming US HUPO conference (February 24–25).

Currently, the Opentrons Flex Proteomics Workstation and the Opentrons Flex Absorbance Plate Reader are not available for sale in the Contracting States of the European Patent Convention (e.g. the E.U., Iceland, Norway, UK, Switzerland), and may not be offered, used, or put on the market in those states due to a third-party patent application (EP 4078144) and German Patent DE102019134846.

