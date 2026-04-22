Ono Pharma Announces Upcoming Presentations at the ASCO 2026 Annual Meeting

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ono Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President and COO: Toichi Takino; “Ono”), today announced two upcoming presentations at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting to be held in Chicago, Illinois, from May 29 to June 2, 2026.

ONO-4578

Monday, June 1, 2026, 9:45 am to 12:45 pm CT, Oral Presentation

Abstract Number: 4007

Title: ONO-4578 combined with nivolumab and chemotherapy as first-line treatment for patients with HER2-negative unresectable advanced or recurrent gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer: a randomized, double-blind, phase 2 trial (ONO-4578-08)

Presenter: Sung Hee Lim, Samsung Medical Center, Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Nivolumab (OPDIVO®）

Monday, June 1, 2026, 9:45 am to 12:45 pm CT, Oral Presentation

Abstract Number: 4006

Title: Nivolumab plus ipilimumab combined with chemotherapy as first-line treatment for HER2-negative unresectable advanced or recurrent gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer: a randomized phase 3 trial (ATTRACTION-6)

Presenter: Do-Youn Oh, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea

About ONO-4578

ONO-4578 is a selective, oral antagonist of EP4, which is one of the prostaglandin E 2 (PGE 2 ) receptors, developed by Ono. ONO-4578 is expected to exert antitumor effect by suppressing EP4-mediated effect of PGE 2 and by restoring cancer immunity1). Based on the results of clinical trials in patients with gastric cancer that will be presented at ASCO 2026, we are currently working with our group company, Deciphera, to advance preparations for the initiation of a global Phase III clinical trial.

About nivolumab (OPDIVO®）

Opdivo is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor that is designed to uniquely harness the body’s own immune system to help restore anti-tumor immune response by blocking the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands. By harnessing the body’s own immune system to fight cancer, Opdivo has become an important treatment option across multiple cancers since the approval for the treatment of melanoma in Japan in July 2014. Opdivo is currently approved in more than 65 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the US and European Union.

About the Ono and Bristol Myers Squibb Collaboration

In 2011, through a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Ono granted BMS its territorial rights to develop and commercialize Opdivo globally except in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, where Ono had retained all rights to Opdivo except the US at the time. In July 2014, Ono and BMS further expanded the companies’ strategic collaboration agreement to jointly develop and commercialize multiple immunotherapies – as single agents and combination regimens – for patients with cancer in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. delivers innovative medicines for patients worldwide. Upholding its philosophy of “Dedicated to the Fight against Disease and Pain,” Ono targets areas with unmet medical needs including oncology, immunology & inflammation, and neurology, and fosters partnerships with academic and biotech organizations to accelerate drug discovery. Through its affiliate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Ono is accelerating clinical development and commercial operations in the US and Europe to drive global business expansion and further its commitment to patient care. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en.

Reference:

1) Kotani T, et al. Cancer Res. 2020;80:16_Supplement 4443.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Corporate Communications

public_relations@ono-pharma.com