Onkos Surgical Continues Expansion of NanoCept® Antibacterial Technology with Latest FDA Clearance

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical, Inc. today announced a new FDA 510(k) clearance for its NanoCept® Antibacterial Technology, expanding its application to a broader offering of titanium components in the ELEOS™ Limb Salvage System. This marks another milestone in the company's continued investment in antibacterial innovation.

The new clearance extends NanoCept to additional titanium components of the ELEOS system, including proximal femurs, tibial baseplates and augments, and cemented bowed segmental stems. It also permits broader NanoCept coverage on previously cleared titanium components.

This advancement builds on the FDA clearance earlier this year for the application of NanoCept to titanium implants. It marks the fourth 510(k) clearance for NanoCept since the technology's groundbreaking De Novo authorization in April 2024 and reflects Onkos' ongoing commitment to expand the availability of its proprietary antibacterial technology.

"Complex joint replacement surgeries and limb salvage procedures present unique challenges, particularly in patients who have undergone multiple procedures and are already at increased risk for periprosthetic joint infection," said Dr. Johannes Plate, Director of Adult Reconstruction Research at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. "Having antibacterial protection on a broad range of implants helps surgeons minimize the risk of bacterial contamination, specifically in this vulnerable patient population."

NanoCept is a proprietary antibacterial implant coating designed to reduce bacterial contamination of implant surfaces in the operating room, prior to implantation. Extensive preclinical testing has demonstrated up to a 99.999% reduction in bacteria commonly found in the operating room.

Since its initial introduction, Onkos has continued to invest in NanoCept, expanding its applications and strengthening its in-house manufacturing capabilities at the NanoCept Innovation Center in Bridgewater, New Jersey. These investments support the company's long-term strategy to expand access to antibacterial-coated implants for patients undergoing complex orthopaedic reconstruction.

"This regulatory milestone reinforces our commitment to deliver a comprehensive antibacterial-coated implant system that can continue to evolve alongside the needs of surgeons and their patients," said Patrick Treacy, Founder & CEO of Onkos Surgical. "We continue to invest in both regulatory expansion and manufacturing innovation as we work to address bacterial contamination, one of the biggest challenges in orthopaedic surgery."

About NanoCept®

Onkos received De Novo market authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April of 2024 for its NanoCept Antibacterial Technology for use with the ELEOS™ Limb Salvage System. NanoCept is intended to reduce bacterial contamination prior to implantation resulting from deposition in the operating room on the surface of the device components. NanoCept is not intended to treat existing infections. The clinical impact associated NanoCept, including prevention of infection or reduction of infection risk in patients, has not been evaluated in human clinical trials.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "future," "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the possibility that post-market clinical results may be inconsistent with the in-vitro preclinical test results. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements included are made only on the date of this release. The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

Media Contact



Gordon Ballard



Senior Vice President, Operations and Human Resources



Onkos Surgical



gballard@onkossurgical.com



201.274.6296

CORP 11.05.26v0

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SOURCE Onkos Surgical