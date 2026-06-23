One Biosciences Receives BOOST Funding From Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster to Advance the First Single-Cell Assay Approach for ADC Therapies

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#adc--One Biosciences, a techbio company pioneering clinical-grade single-cell tumor profiling, today announced financial support via a Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster (PSCC) BOOST grant to develop the first single-cell assay for antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) therapies in oncology.

The rapid growth of ADCs is driving demand for more sophisticated biomarker strategies. By capturing tumor complexity at cellular resolution, single-cell profiling has the potential to enhance patient selection and support the development of next-generation ADCs. Ultimately, it will help match the right patients to the right therapies, maximizing therapeutic benefit.

The PSCC BOOST-funded project seeks to bring a new level of precision to ADC development. It will be conducted in collaboration with Adcytherix, a clinical-stage biotech company developing differentiated ADCs for cancers with high unmet medical need.

The collaboration will combine Adcytherix’s expertise in ADC development with One Biosciences’ AI-powered single-cell profiling technology to analyze tumor samples and explore cellular and molecular signatures associated with treatment response. The long-term objective is to support more precise patient selection and lay the foundation for future companion diagnostic development.

“This grant is an important milestone for One Biosciences and for the broader adoption of single-cell technologies in oncology drug development,” said Hedi Ben Brahim, CEO of One Biosciences. “This project enables us to deploy our single-cell platform in the context of an innovative ADC development program with the aim of better understanding treatment response and thereby supporting the development of more precise therapeutic strategies.”

Supported by a PSCC BOOST grant, this project aims to position France at the forefront of precision oncology innovation while accelerating the emergence of clinical-grade single-cell companion diagnostics for cancer drug development.

One Biosciences is already accelerated by PSCC and works with many partners within the cluster. This project will further reinforce the company’s ties with the oncology community.

About One Biosciences

One Biosciences is a single-cell transcriptomics company pioneering clinical-grade tumor profiling solutions. Founded in 2020 as a spin-off from Institut Curie, the company has developed OneMap™, an end-to-end single-cell molecular profiling platform designed to help clinicians select optimal treatments for cancer patients and support pharmaceutical companies in the development of precision therapies and companion diagnostics. One Biosciences is supported by leading investors and partners including Redmile Group, Blast, Sofinnova Partners, Institut Curie, Gustave Roussy, and by the Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster as part of its BOOST program.

For more information, visit: www.onebiosciences.fr

contact@onebiosciences.fr