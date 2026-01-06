OncoNano Medicine Announces Research Collaboration with Gilead to Apply ON-BOARD™ Delivery Technology to Gilead’s Drug Candidate

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OncoNano Medicine, Inc. (“OncoNano”) today announced a research collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) (“Gilead”) to evaluate OncoNano’s ON-BOARD™ encapsulation technology with Gilead’s drug candidate.

Under the terms of the agreement, OncoNano and Gilead will collaborate to evaluate the stability, selectivity and efficacy of Gilead’s drug candidate encapsulated by OncoNano’s ON-BOARD technology.

“Partnering with Gilead underscores the broad applicability of our ON-BOARD platform,” said Kartik Krishnan, MD, PhD, CEO of OncoNano Medicine. “Our platform is designed to localize drug delivery into tumors with high spatial and temporal specificity. We believe it can complement Gilead’s oncology expertise to bring effective treatment options to patients.”

Under the terms of the agreement, OncoNano will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive additional near-term preclinical milestones. OncoNano is also eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestones, and royalties on net sales for the encapsulated asset. Gilead has the option to expand the collaboration by nominating an additional target for the ON-BOARD technology, in which case OncoNano would be eligible to receive up to an aggregate of $300 million, comprising the upfront payment and milestone payments, plus royalties.

About OncoNano Medicine

OncoNano Medicine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to transform cancer therapeutics with its proprietary nanotechnology platform. OncoNano's ON-BOARD™ polymeric micelle platform is designed to leverage a universal tumor target, namely pH, to precisely deliver anti-cancer payloads to the tumor microenvironment. Our product candidates are designed to improve the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of various payloads from small molecules to large biologics through encapsulation and localized tumor targeting. OncoNano is utilizing ON-BOARD™ to generate a robust oncology pipeline to support novel therapeutic development for patients with high unmet medical needs. Learn more about our platform and pipeline at www.OncoNano.com.

