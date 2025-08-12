SUBSCRIBE
Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Voting Results from the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

August 12, 2025 | 
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) ("Oncolytics" or the "Corporation" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing pelareorep, today announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders held on Friday, August 8, 2025. A total of 37.42% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation were represented either in person or by proxy at the meeting.

On a vote by ballot, the eight nominees proposed by the Corporation were elected as Directors of Oncolytics to serve until the Corporation's next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with shares represented at the meeting voting in favor of individual nominees as follows:

Director

For

%

Withheld

%

Patricia Andrews

10,498,328

88.83 %

1,320,714

11.17 %

Deborah M. Brown

10,115,110

85.58 %

1,703,932

14.42 %

Jared Kelly

10,830,605

91.64 %

988,437

8.36 %

Angela Holtham

10,175,887

86.10 %

1,643,155

13.90 %

James T. Parsons

10,172,958

86.07 %

1,646,084

13.93 %

Wayne Pisano

10,148,894

85.87 %

1,670,148

14.13 %

Jonathan Rigby

9,508,770

80.45 %

2,310,272

19.55 %

Bernd R. Seizinger

10,269,441

86.89 %

1,549,601

13.11 %

In addition to the election of all nominees listed as directors in the management information circular, dated June 18, 2025, Oncolytics shareholders approved all other resolutions placed before the meeting. These included fixing the number of directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year at eight and appointing the auditors for the Corporation for the ensuing year.

For more details on the matters covered at the annual meeting, please refer to the Corporation's management information circular available on SEDAR at https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting will also be filed on SEDAR.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. Pelareorep has demonstrated promising results in multiple first-line pancreatic cancer studies, two randomized Phase 2 studies in metastatic breast cancer and early-phase studies in anal and colorectal cancer. It induces anti-cancer immune responses by converting immunologically "cold" tumors "hot" through the activation of innate and adaptive immune responses.

The Company is advancing pelareorep in combination with chemotherapy and/or checkpoint inhibitors in metastatic pancreatic and breast cancers, both of which have received Fast Track designation from the FDA, and other gastrointestinal tumors. Oncolytics is actively pursuing strategic partnerships to accelerate development and maximize commercial impact. For more about Oncolytics, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com or follow the Company on social media on LinkedIn and on X @oncolytics.

Company Contact

Jon Patton

Director of IR & Communication

jpatton@oncolytics.ca 

Investor Relations for Oncolytics

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com 

Media Contact for Oncolytics

Owen Blaschak

LifeSci Communications

oblaschak@lifescicomms.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408622/5454862/Oncolytics_Biotech_Inc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncolytics-biotech-announces-voting-results-from-the-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-302526856.html

SOURCE Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
