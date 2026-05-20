Onco-Innovations Reports Continued Advancement of Key Materials Used in the Synthesis of its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for ONC010 Development Program

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated April 28, 2026, continued progress in the intermediate1 scale-up and process development activities for the A83 and B4 precursor components supporting the Company's lead oncology program, ONC010, a novel nanoparticle-formulated PNKP inhibitor currently advancing through IND-enabling development.

The work is being conducted through the Company's integrated chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) development program in collaboration with Dalton Pharma Services and forms part of the broader manufacturing strategy designed to support future GMP production, regulatory readiness and planning towards First-in-Human clinical development activities in Australia.

Recent development activities have focused on process optimization, intermediate-scale synthesis, analytical characterization and manufacturing reproducibility for both the A83 and B4 precursor materials, which represent foundational components within the ONC010 nanoparticle delivery and formulation platform.

Dalton Pharma Services has successfully advanced multiple intermediate scale-up activities while continuing to optimize process conditions, purification methodologies and quality control parameters intended to support scalable downstream manufacturing and formulation integration. The Company indicated that recent manufacturing work has demonstrated encouraging purity and reproducibility characteristics across key intermediate production steps.

"These continued manufacturing advancements represent another important step in strengthening the operational foundation of the ONC010 program. The successful progression of A83 and B4 precursor scale-up activities reflects the disciplined execution of our integrated CMC strategy and supports our broader objective of advancing ONC010 toward clinical translation. We remain highly focused on building a scalable, reproducible and regulatory-aligned manufacturing pathway capable of supporting long-term clinical and commercial development," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The Company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1 888 261 8055

investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the Company's research and development plans, business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In particular, the Company may not be able to carry out its research and development plans for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, the failure to receive regulatory approvals, the failure to maintain contractual relations and the failure to obtain financing and retain key personnel. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

1 A material produced during steps of the processing of an API that undergoes further molecular change or purification before it becomes an API. (See International Council for Harmonisation, ICH Q7 Guideline, p. 40.) SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited

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