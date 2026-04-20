Onchilles Pharma Presents at AACR 2026 New Preclinical Data from the Systemically Delivered NEU-002 Program, Supporting Advancement Toward Development Candidate Selection

The NEU-002 program extends the ELANE pathway into systemic delivery, building on a cancer-selective mechanism that kills tumor cells while sparing immune cells and activating anti-tumor immunity.

NEU-002 program leads demonstrated anti-tumor activity following intravenous and intraperitoneal administration in preclinical colon cancer models

Two NEU-002 lead candidates are advancing toward final development candidate selection and clinical translation

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AACR26--Onchilles Pharma, a private biotech company advancing therapeutics targeting the ELANE pathway, today announced new preclinical data from its NEU-002 program presented at the American Association for Cancer Research® (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026. The poster highlights the translational development of NEU-002, an engineered therapeutic elastase program intended for systemic administration, and demonstrates anti-tumor activity following both intravenous (IV) and intraperitoneal (IP) delivery in preclinical solid tumor models.

“NEU-002 is designed to bring the ELANE pathway to more solid tumor indications that are not well served by local delivery,” said Court R. Turner, J.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Onchilles Pharma. “The preclinical data presented at AACR show anti-tumor activity after both IV and IP administration and move us closer to a systemic approach intended to kill tumors while preserving the immune response needed for durable control.”

The data presented at AACR show that candidates from the systemically delivered NEU-002 program achieved tumor biodistribution and anti-tumor activity in preclinical CT26 colon cancer models following both IV and IP administration. In a CT26 flank model, IV-delivery of a NEU-002 candidate drove complete tumor clearance in all treated animals and durable protection across multiple tumor rechallenges, consistent with long-term immune memory. In a separate CT26 visceral model, IP-delivery of a NEU-002 candidate reduced ascites and total tumor burden, supporting the potential of these NEU-002 candidates in settings relevant to disseminated abdominal disease.

NEU-002 was developed to extend the ELANE pathway beyond tumor-directed delivery through engineering intended to protect elastase activity against circulating serine protease inhibitors. Together, these findings support continued advancement of the NEU-002 program as a systemic approach for solid tumors, with two lead candidates moving forward for additional evaluation, including into non-human primate pharmacokinetic studies, to inform final development candidate selection.

About Onchilles Therapeutic Programs Targeting the ELANE Pathway

At the core of this approach is the ELANE pathway, a unique cancer-selective killing mechanism that leverages a vulnerability shared by many cancer cell types: elevated histone H1 levels. Our pipeline is led by N17350, our first-in-class, clinical-stage program, followed by NEU-002, the second program that extends this approach with systemic delivery. By targeting the ELANE pathway and inducing immunogenic cancer cell death, N17350 and NEU-002 are designed to rapidly eliminate tumors while mobilizing an adaptive immune response, offering the potential for sustained anti-tumor immunity. N17350 and NEU-002 offer a unique approach to treating cancer regardless of their genetic makeup, anatomical origin, or immune status, positioning them as potential gamechangers in cancer therapy.

About Onchilles Pharma

Onchilles Pharma is a global drug discovery and development company pioneering first-in-class cytotoxic therapies designed to selectively kill cancer cells while preserving and activating immune function. By harnessing the ELANE pathway, these next-generation therapeutics are designed to deliver potent and selective tumor cell destruction, overcoming the limitations of traditional chemotherapy and immunotherapy. The company’s pipeline includes N17350, a tumor-directed lead candidate in first-in-human studies (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT07339176), and the NEU-002 program for systemic delivery, extends the reach of N17350 to address all solid tumors. For more information, visit www.onchillespharma.com.

Company: Peter Haberz, Ph.D., Vice President, Corporate Development, Onchilles Pharma, info@onchillespharma.com

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com