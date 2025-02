OmniAb to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in March 2025

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) today announced that management will be participating in two investor conferences during the month of March.

TD Cowen 45 th Annual Health Care Conference, March 3-5 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. Management will be presenting a corporate overview on Tuesday, March 4 th at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time and will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.

2025 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, March 9-12 at the W Hotel South Beach in Miami. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, March 12th.

About OmniAb®

OmniAb licenses cutting edge discovery research technology to pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is something we call Biological Intelligence™, which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. Our suite of technologies and methods, including computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms, is used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics. We provide our partners both integrated end-to-end capabilities and highly customizable offerings, which address critical industry challenges and provide optimized discovery solutions. Our business model aligns scientific and economic interests of our partners through structured agreements that generally include upfront/access fees, service revenue, milestones and royalties on commercial sales.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.

