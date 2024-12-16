OmniAb Technologies Featured in Two Presentations at the 2024 Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference

Presentations included a case study of the workflow for building multispecifics and the launch of OmniHub™, a bioinformatics tools platform

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) today announced that two presentations featuring the Company’s technologies were delivered at the 2024 Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference (AETC) underway in San Diego.

In a presentation titled “Building Multispecifics from in vivo Derived Antibody Domains and Alternative Scaffolds,” Yasmina Abdiche, Ph.D., Vice President of Exploratory Research, provided an overview of building multispecifics ranging from traditional CD3 T cell engagers to next-generation NK cell engagers, facilitated by emerging targets such as NKp46.

“OmniAb’s technologies offer significant advantages in multispecifics, including naturally optimized human sequence immune repertoires across multiple host species, a variety of antibody modalities to support novel molecular formats, and artificial intelligence (AI)-augmented single B cell workflows for deep repertoire mining,” said Matt Foehr, Chief Executive Officer of OmniAb. “We have a strong track record of delivering candidates which lead to clinical-stage and approved bispecifics, where on-target specificity, developability, tunable affinity and broad epitope coverage are all important elements. Leveraging this foundation, our platform offers versatile multi-modality options, providing our partners with the flexibility to execute their campaigns effectively.”

“This case study presentation demonstrates how we discovered developable anti-NKp46 binders with broad epitope coverage and affinities, serving as building blocks for NK cell engager multispecifics. We enhanced high-throughput phenotypic screening with AI-guided next-generation sequencing workflow to explore the vast sequence space and identify high-quality leads, thereby avoiding extensive ex vivo engineering,” added Dr. Abdiche.

At AETC the Company also highlighted OmniHub™, a high-dimensional unified bioinformatics portal, in a presentation titled “Design and Implementation of OmniHub™, A Platform for Bioinformatics Tools Facilitating Antibody Discovery Workflows,” by Swetha Garimalla, Ph.D., Director of Computational Immunology. OmniHub™ is part of OmniAb’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the partner experience with its technologies and services. OmniHub™ enables scalable and secure data transfer, advanced visualization and comprehensive tool access.

OmniAb is showcasing its entire technology stack at the 2024 Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference December 15-18 at exhibit booth #300 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

About OmniAb®

OmniAb licenses cutting edge discovery research technology to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries and academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is what we call Biological Intelligence™ (BI), which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics.

We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. Our suite of technologies and methods, including computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms, are used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics.

Our proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat®, OmniChicken® and OmniMouse® have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to streamline the development of human therapeutic candidates. OmniFlic® and OmniClic® are fixed or common light-chain rats and chickens, respectively, designed to facilitate the discovery of bispecific antibodies. OmniTaur™ provides cow-inspired antibodies with unique structural characteristics for challenging targets. OmnidAb™ is an in vivo platform for the discovery of single-domain antibodies based upon a human VH scaffold that affinity matures in a chicken host environment to provide a functionally diverse immune repertoire unavailable from mammalian systems. Our proprietary technologies are joined with and leverage OmniDeep™, which is a suite of in silico, AI and machine learning tools for therapeutic discovery and optimization that are woven throughout our various technologies and capabilities. Additionally, an established core competency focused on ion channels and transporters further differentiates OmniAb’s technology and creates opportunities in many important and emerging target classes.

OmniAb technologies can be leveraged for the discovery of a variety of next-generation antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including bi- and multi-specific biologics, antibody-drug conjugates, CAR-T therapies, targeted radiotherapeutics and many others.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

OmniAb cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or continue” and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the expected performance of our technologies and their impact on our partners; and the ability of our technologies to generate antibodies which will progress into the clinic or received marketing approval. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: our future success is dependent on acceptance of our technology platform and technologies by new and existing partners, as well as on the eventual development, approval and commercialization of products developed by our partners for which we have no control over the development plan, regulatory strategy or commercialization efforts; biopharmaceutical development is inherently uncertain; risks arising from changes in technology; and other risks described in our prior press releases and filings with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

