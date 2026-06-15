Omeros Announces Webcast Details for Annual Meeting of Shareholders - June 15, 2026

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that the company will host a live webcast of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held virtually on Thursday, June 18, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The live webcast can be accessed through the virtual shareholder meeting website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OMER2026. A general corporate overview and question-and-answer session will follow the business portion of the annual meeting.

As described in the company’s proxy statement, filed April 30, 2026, only shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 17, 2026 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Shareholders of record will be able to attend the meeting, vote and submit questions through the virtual shareholder meeting website by using the 16-digit control number provided on their proxy card or in the instructions accompanying their proxy materials.

Guests without a 16-digit control number may also attend the Annual Meeting by accessing the virtual shareholder meeting website but will not be able to vote or submit questions.

For those unable to attend the live event, a recording will be archived following conclusion of the meeting and accessible on the investor relations page of Omeros’ corporate website.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative biotechnology company that discovers and develops first-in-class protein and small-molecule therapeutics for both large-market and orphan indications, with a focus on complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive or compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead complement inhibitor YARTEMLEA® (narsoplimab-wuug), which targets the lectin pathway’s effector enzyme MASP-2, is FDA-approved and commercially available in the U.S. for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA) in adult and pediatric patients aged two years and older. A marketing authorization application seeking approval of YARTEMLEA for TA-TMA is currently under review at the European Medicines Agency. OMS1029, Omeros’ long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor, has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials.

Under a recently announced asset purchase and licensing agreement, Novo Nordisk acquired global rights to zaltenibart (formerly OMS906), an inhibitor of MASP-3, the alternative pathway’s key activator, which is in clinical development for PNH and other alternative pathway indications, along with associated intellectual property and related assets. Omeros’ pipeline also includes OMS527, a phosphodiesterase 7 inhibitor in clinical development for cocaine use disorder, which is fully funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, and a growing portfolio of novel recombinant antibodies targeting multidrug-resistant organisms and novel molecular and cellular therapeutic programs for oncology. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.

Jennifer Cook Williams

Cook Williams Communications, Inc.

Investor and Media Relations

IR@omeros.com