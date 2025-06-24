Omeros Announces Webcast Details for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that the company will host a live webcast of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held virtually on Friday, June 27, 2025, starting at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The live webcast can be accessed through the virtual shareholder meeting website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OMER2025. A general corporate overview and question-and-answer session will follow the business portion of the annual meeting.

As described in the Company’s proxy statement, filed May 30, 2025, only shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 23, 2025 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Shareholders of record will be able to attend the meeting, vote and submit questions via the virtual shareholder meeting website using the 16-digit control number provided in their proxy card or in the instructions accompanying their proxy materials.

Guests without a 16-digit control number may also attend the Annual Meeting by accessing the virtual shareholder meeting website but will not have the option to vote or ask questions.

For those unable to attend the live event, a recording will be archived following conclusion of the meeting and accessible here on the investor relations page of Omeros’ corporate website.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting immunologic disorders, including complement-mediated diseases and cancers, as well as addictive and compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application under review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Omeros’ long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor OMS1029 has successfully completed Phase 1 single- and multiple-ascending dose clinical studies. OMS906, Omeros’ inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is in clinical development for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and complement 3 glomerulopathy. Funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Omeros’ lead phosphodiesterase 7 inhibitor OMS527 is in clinical development for the treatment of cocaine use disorder. Omeros also is advancing a broad portfolio of novel cellular and molecular immuno-oncology programs. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.

