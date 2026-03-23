Omeros Announces Upcoming Presentation at EBMT 2026 Highlighting Advances in TA-TMA Treatment

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) today announced that it will host an industry session at the 52nd Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) on March 22, 2026, from 2:30pm - 4pm CET in Madrid, Spain. The session, titled “Advances in TA-TMA Treatment: Evaluating the Role of a Novel Targeted Therapy,” will be co-chaired by Rafael Duarte, MD, PhD, Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda, and Mohamad Mohty, MD, PhD, Hôpital Saint-Antoine, AP-HP, and will feature speakers Miguel-Angel Perales, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Michelle L. Schoettler, MD, MS, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The EBMT Annual Meeting is a key event for professionals in transplantation and cellular therapy, bringing together stakeholders from around the world.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative, commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops first-in-class protein and small-molecule therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications, with particular emphasis on complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive or compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead lectin pathway inhibitor YARTEMLEA® (narsoplimab-wuug), which inhibits the pathway’s effector enzyme MASP-2, is FDA-approved and commercially available in the U.S. for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA) in adult and pediatric patients aged two years and older. A marketing authorization application for YARTEMLEA in TA-TMA is currently under review at the European Medicines Agency. OMS1029, Omeros’ long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor, has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials.

Under a recently announced asset purchase and licensing agreement, Novo Nordisk acquired global rights to zaltenibart (formerly OMS906), a MASP-3 inhibitor in clinical development for PNH and other alternative pathway indications, along with associated intellectual property and related assets. Omeros’ pipeline also includes OMS527, a phosphodiesterase 7 inhibitor in clinical development for cocaine use disorder that is fully funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, as well as a growing portfolio of novel molecular and cellular oncology programs. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.

Jennifer Cook Williams

Cook Williams Communications, Inc.

Investor and Media Relations

IR@omeros.com