OM1 to Present Groundbreaking Research on GLP-1 Agonists and Suicidal Ideation at ISPOR 2025

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OM1:

What:

OM1, the leader in real-world data and AI-driven insights in mental health for life sciences, announced an upcoming poster presentation hosted by Jessica Probst, OM1’s Principal, Real World Evidence. The poster focuses on the linkage between Glucagon-like Peptide 1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1s) and Suicidal Ideation (SI). Consistent with other findings and despite warnings on the label, there was no significant increase in SI prevalence after GLP-1 initiation.

When:

The poster session will be held at ISPOR 2025 on Wednesday, May 14, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, with a discussion period from 6:00 – 7:00 PM.

Key Findings:

Amid growing scrutiny of GLP-1 receptor agonists (used in diabetes and obesity), OM1’s real-world study finds no significant change in suicidal ideation (SI) following treatment initiation across both therapeutic populations.

Why It Matters:

GLP-1s indicated for obesity feature a package label warning for suicidal ideation, whereas those indicated for diabetes do not. This research adds to the growing body of evidence exploring whether this warning may present an unnecessary obstacle to treatment and a potential barrier to equitable access to healthcare for a long stigmatized population.

Suicidal ideation is often undercoded or missing entirely in claims-based datasets. By applying natural language processing (NLP) to unstructured clinician notes, OM1’s study captures a richer, more nuanced view of patient mental health. This study reinforces the role of AI and real-world data (RWD) in advancing pharmacovigilance and public health safety.

Implications for Stakeholders:

Supports regulatory and labeling evaluations,

Facilitates risk-benefit communications,

Enables signal detection and mitigation strategies.

About OM1:

OM1 is pioneering cutting-edge healthcare innovation through its insights-driven technology and data. It specializes in personalized medicine, evidence generation, and real-world evidence (RWE) research powered by next-generation AI platforms, deep longitudinal data, and globally recognized thought leadership. OM1 is led by a diverse group of scientists, engineers, researchers, and clinicians with over 30 years of experience in RWE.

Media Contact:

Kristine Christie

Vice President, Marketing

kchristie@om1.com

Om1.com