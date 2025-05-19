Olympus Appoints Slawek Kierner as Chief Digital Officer - Smart Connected Care

Newly created role to lead digital innovation

TOKYO, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, today announced the appointment of Slawek Kierner to the role of Chief Digital Officer - Smart Connected Care (CDO-SCC), effective immediately.

In this role, Slawek will report to the CTO Syed Naveed and will spearhead the integration of Olympus' medical devices with medical-assistive robot technology, digital technology, and artificial intelligence (AI). He will lead the development and expansion of Olympus' Intelligent Endoscopy Ecosystem with the OLYSENSE platform to harness digital technologies to connect legacy endoscopy devices, robotics and digital solutions. This strategic shift will enable Olympus to evolve from a hardware-centric model, characterized by longer upgrade cycles, to a dynamic model driven by continuous software enhancements, delivering "always-on" innovation.

The OLYSENSE platform is a cloud-based digital endoscopy suite designed to enhance clinical and operational performance.

As a leading global MedTech company, Olympus is committed to achieving efficient and optimal clinical outcomes for healthcare professionals and patients through digital technologies.

"I am delighted to welcome Slawek to this pivotal role. Actively driving the digital transformation is a cornerstone of our commitment to elevating the standard of care." said Syed Naveed. "Slawek is an accomplished executive with extensive experience as a Chief Digital, Data and Analytics Officer, lecturer, advisor, investor, and board member. His more than 29 years of industry experience encompass applied artificial intelligence, digital products, and the leadership of large global technology organizations. I am confident that his profound expertise and insights will be invaluable to Olympus."

"It's an honor to be appointed Chief Digital Officer – Smart Connected Care at Olympus. I am deeply passionate about the potential of digital platforms, AI and robotics to transform healthcare," said Slawek Kierner. "From real-time clinical decision support to predictive maintenance and personalized surgeon education, AI can profoundly enhance how we deliver care. I'm eager to work with Olympus's talented teams to drive meaningful impact, enhancing product intelligence, supporting surgeons, and improving outcomes for patients globally."

Slawek joins Olympus from Intuitive Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President, Digital Experiences and Machine Learning Platforms since 2021. He was responsible for the company's digital products, data, and AI strategy, and he launched the AI Suite of products alongside the newest robotic platforms. He also operationally led the global Internet of Medical Things (IOMT) infrastructure, connecting more than 10,000 surgical robots, surgical simulation products, and numerous internal AI use cases.

Prior to Intuitive, Slawek was Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Humana, where he led the company's transition to use cloud computing and successfully built a data and AI platform. Before Humana, he led global data analytics, applied machine learning and insights for Microsoft's Business Applications unit, including serving as a founding team member of Power BI product.

Slawek holds a PhD in Clinical AI Architectures, two Master of Science degrees in Mechatronics and Management, and has attended executive education programs at Harvard Business School. He continues to reside in Boston, Mass.

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide best-in-class solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit https://www.olympus-global.com/ and follow our global X account: @Olympus_Corp.

