Olympia Pharmaceuticals Advances Longevity Offerings With Advanced Injectable CoQ10 Formulation

Formulated in an advanced MCT oil base, the new 20 mg/mL formulation offers healthcare providers an effective, patient-friendly option for mitochondrial and cardiovascular health

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia Pharmaceuticals , a premier FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy, today announced the launch of its new Coenzyme Q-10 (CoQ-10) injectable formulation. Expanding Olympia’s suite of longevity and preventive health treatments, this addition offers healthcare providers a specialized compounded therapy that supports cellular energy, strengthens antioxidant defenses, and supports overall vitality.

Delivered at a concentration of 20 mg/mL in a 30 mL multidose vial for intramuscular (IM) or subcutaneous (SQ) use, Olympia’s CoQ-10 injection is engineered in a Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) oil containing 2% Ubidecarenone (Coenzyme Q-10). This formulation allows for optimal absorption while delivering a smoother injection experience with reduced site discomfort compared to traditional heavy oil bases.

CoQ-10 plays a critical role in cellular function, specifically within the mitochondria, where cellular energy (ATP) is generated. Because organs with the highest energy demands, such as the heart and muscles, rely heavily on CoQ-10, natural age-related declines can impact daily physical stamina and cardiovascular efficiency. Targeted parenteral administration helps support these key biological pathways, promoting heart health, daily energy output, and cellular resilience against oxidative stress.

"At Olympia, our work is driven by a desire to help people feel their best and live healthier, more vibrant lives," said Joshua Fritzler, President of Olympia Pharmaceuticals. "CoQ-10 is a cornerstone of daily energy and long-term health, but the delivery method matters just as much as the ingredient. By formulating this with a lighter MCT oil, we’re making it easier for clinicians to give their patients a smooth, comfortable experience that yields real results."

Injectable administration bypasses the digestive tract entirely, offering a direct route to systemic circulation for patients who experience absorption barriers with oral supplements.

"The clinical advantage of an injectable CoQ-10 lies in its efficiency and reliable uptake," said Dr. Christopher Lorich, PharmD, Pharmacist at Olympia Pharmaceuticals. "Bypassing GI barriers ensures a dependable, direct route of administration that practitioners can seamlessly integrate into comprehensive wellness and anti-aging protocols."

The new CoQ-10 injection is now available to order across 49 states for clinical office use and patient-specific prescriptions.

"As demand accelerates for targeted longevity therapies, providers are looking for trusted pharmacy partners who can deliver pure, reliable formulations," said Hayden Goldman, Director of Commercial Sales at Olympia Pharmaceuticals. "Adding CoQ-10 to our nationwide catalog helps our clinical partners stay at the forefront of preventive care."

For more information about Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals, visit olympiapharmacy.com or call 407-673-2222.

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. Co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis, the team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, quality personnel, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy production. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, Olympia offers compounded medications to 49 states for both office use and patient prescriptions. Olympia specializes in weight loss, dermatology, IV nutritional therapy, erectile dysfunction, and more.

About Wesley Pharmaceuticals

Wesley Pharmaceuticals, a sister brand of Olympia Pharmaceuticals, was co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis in 2024 in honor of Wesley Loomis, their son and a beloved team member. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company plans to deliver high-quality compounded medications across therapeutic areas, including weight management, hormone replacement therapy, and wellness. Rooted in compassion and patient-first care, Wesley is dedicated to supporting pharmacies and providers with innovative solutions that improve lives.