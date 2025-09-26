Oliver Technow Receives the 2025 Bloom Burton Award

Michael Altman , Head of Strategy, Perceptive Advisors

, Head of Strategy, Perceptive Advisors Christopher Arendt , Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Takeda

, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Takeda Karen Bernstein , Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury

, Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury Joan Eliasek , President, McKesson Canada

, President, McKesson Canada Carl Gordon , Managing Partner, OrbiMed

, Managing Partner, OrbiMed Dennis Purcell , Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital

, Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital Camille Samuels, Director, Venrock Boards

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - Bloom Burton & Co. ("Bloom Burton") is pleased to announce Oliver Technow, former Chief Executive Officer of BIOVECTRA, as the recipient of the 2025 Bloom Burton Award.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:"We are privileged to celebrate Oliver Technow and the success of BIOVECTRA, a crown jewel for Prince Edward Island and all of Canada," said Brian Bloom, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Burton. "During Oliver's tenure from 2015 to 2024, he secured investment from H.I.G. Capital, attracted top international talent, and expanded the company to nearly 700 employees, across eight facilities, in two maritime provinces. In 2024, BIOVECTRA was acquired by Agilent for US$925 million, a partnership that continues to champion the company's Canadian roots and capabilities."Mr. Bloom continued, "Each year, the Bloom Burton Award finalists impress us with their accomplishments in the global healthcare industry. We look forward to continuing to celebrate Canada's best leaders who strengthen our ecosystem and build an innovative future for all Canadians."Bestowed annually, the Bloom Burton Award honours an individual scientist, inventor, executive, entrepreneur, industry leader, or policy maker who made the greatest contribution to Canada's innovative healthcare industry in the previous year. Nominees were accepted from any of the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic/imaging, research instrumentation, consumer health, services or digital health sectors, and equal consideration was given to contributions across any stage of development - from discovery to commercial-end markets.The Bloom Burton Award finalists and winner were chosen by an esteemed panel of judges, all of whom are respected international leaders in healthcare investment, entrepreneurship and journalism. This year's panel includes:All finalists - Oliver Technow, formerly of BIOVECTRA, Mark Nawacki of Searchlight Pharma, and Ali Tehrani, formerly of Zymeworks were celebrated at the black-tie 2025 Bloom Burton Award Gala at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto on September 25, 2025. Each finalist also received a $25,000 cash prize.For more information, please visit:Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).Brian BloomChairman & CEO(416) 640-7580To view the source version of this press release, please visit