Press Releases

Olema Oncology to Present Trial-in-Progress Poster for Phase 3 OPERA-02 Trial of Palazestrant Plus Ribociclib at SABCS 2025

October 31, 2025 | 
3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced it will present a trial-in-progress poster for the Phase 3 OPERA-02 trial at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS 2025) taking place December 9-12, 2025 in San Antonio, TX. The trial is evaluating palazestrant in combination with ribociclib in frontline estrogen receptor-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Poster Presentation Details
Title: OPERA-02: a phase 3 randomized, double-blind, active-controlled study of palazestrant with ribociclib versus letrozole with ribociclib for the first-line treatment of ER+, HER2- advanced breast cancer
Abstract Number: 264
Presentation Number: PS5-12-18
Date/Time: Friday, December 12, 2025 from 12:30pm–2:00pm CT / 1:30pm–3:00pm ET

Additional information can be found on the SABCS website. A copy of the poster will be made available on the Publications page of Olema’s website in alignment with the SABCS 2025 embargo policy.

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor antagonist (CERAN) and a selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), currently in two Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition, Olema is developing OP-3136, a potent lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6) inhibitor, now in a Phase 1 clinical study. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.olema.com.

About Palazestrant (OP-1250)
Palazestrant (OP-1250) is a novel, orally available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor antagonist (CERAN) and selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD). It is currently being investigated in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. In clinical studies, palazestrant completely blocks ER-driven transcriptional activity in both wild-type and mutant forms of metastatic ER+ breast cancer and has demonstrated anti-tumor efficacy along with attractive pharmacokinetics and exposure, favorable tolerability, central nervous system penetration, and combinability with cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK4/6) inhibitors. Palazestrant has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. It is being evaluated as a single agent in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, OPERA-01 and in combination with ribociclib in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, OPERA-02. Palazestrant is also being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 studies in combination with ribociclib, palbociclib, alpelisib, everolimus, and atirmociclib.

Media and Investor Relations Contact
Courtney O’Konek
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Olema Oncology
media@olema.com


Northern California Phase III Breast cancer Events
Olema Oncology
