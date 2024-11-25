SUBSCRIBE
Olema Oncology to Present New Data Combining Palazestrant with Ribociclib at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

November 25, 2024 | 
3 min read

Olema will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on December 10, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced that it will present new data from the Phase 1b/2 clinical study of palazestrant (OP-1250) in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitor ribociclib at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS 2024) being held December 10-13, 2024, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Poster Details

  • Title: A Phase 1b/2 study of palazestrant (OP-1250) in combination with ribociclib, in patients with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (ER+/HER2-), advanced or metastatic breast cancer
  • Poster ID: P2-09-16
  • Session: Poster Session 2
  • Date/Time: Wednesday, December 11, 2024, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Halls 2-3

Additional information, including the abstract for this presentation, can be found on the SABCS website. A copy of the poster will be made available on the Publications page of Olema’s website in alignment with the Symposium’s embargo policy.

Conference Call Information
Olema will hold a conference call to discuss these data with the investment community on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. CT. Register to join the webcast by visiting the Events page on the Investors and Media section of Olema’s website.

About Palazestrant (OP-1250)
Palazestrant (OP-1250) is a novel, orally available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being investigated in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. In preclinical studies, palazestrant completely blocks ER-driven transcriptional activity in both ESR1 wild-type and mutant forms of breast cancer cell. In Olema’s ongoing clinical trials for advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer, palazestrant has demonstrated anti-tumor activity along with attractive pharmacokinetics and exposure, favorable tolerability, and combinability with CDK4/6 inhibitors. Palazestrant has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. It is being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, OPERA-01, and in Phase 1/2 combination studies with CDK4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib), a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), and an mTOR inhibitor (everolimus). For more information on OPERA-01, please visit www.opera01study.com.

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at www.olema.com.

Media and IR Contact
Courtney O’Konek
Vice President, Corporate Communications
media@olema.com

Olema Oncology
