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OKYO Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

July 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing investigational therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain (NCP) and anterior segment eye diseases, today announced a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference being held on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Details of the event are as follows:

Presenter: Robert J. Dempsey, Chief Executive Officer, Flavio Mantelli MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer
Date/Time: Wednesday, July 22, 12:30 PM ET
Location: Virtual
Register to Attend: H.C. Wainwright Registration

About OKYO Pharma
OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neuropathic corneal pain (NCP) and anterior segment eye diseases, with ordinary shares listed for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market. OKYO plans to initiate a global Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial in the second half of this year, enrolling approximately 111 patients to evaluate a single-dose regimen of urcosimod for the treatment of NCP.

For further information, please visit www.okyopharma.com.

For further inquiries:

OKYO Pharma Ltd
Paul Spencer
Business Development and Investor Relations
+44 (0) 207 495 2379
Email: info@okyopharma.com


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