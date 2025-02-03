Oculis updates share capital for its existing at-the-market offering program

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) (“Oculis” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company, has issued registered ordinary shares of the Company, each with a nominal value of CHF 0.01, issued out of existing capital band (Kapitalband), for an aggregate of 2,500,000 ordinary shares of the Company (the “New Shares”), recorded as treasury shares. The number of registered shares issued by the Company as per its Articles of Association is 48,943,700, of which approximately 43 million shares are outstanding. Following the issuance, the number of treasury shares (own shares) held by the Company is 7.2% of the Company’s registered shares.

The New Shares were issued in relation to the sales agreement between the Company and Leerink Partners LLC (”Leerink Partners”) entered into on May 8, 2024, with respect to an at-the-market (“ATM”) offering program. Under the ATM offering program, the Company may offer and sell, from time to time at its sole discretion, ordinary shares of the Company having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million through Leerink Partners as its sales agent. The New Shares have not been sold under the ATM offering program and will be held in reserve as treasury shares.

For more details on the ATM offering program, please refer to the Company’s previous press release dated May 17, 2024, and the Company’s SEC filings referenced therein.

For more information, please visit:

http://www.oculis.com

Oculis Contact:

Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO

sylvia.cheung@oculis.com

Investor & Media Relations:

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

1-212-915-2577