Oculis to Participate in Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

August 12, 2025 | 
ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic conditions with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Oculis’ management will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on August 13, 2025.

  • Sylvia Cheung, Oculis’ Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting a corporate update which will be made available for replay via webcast at 7:00am ET.
  • Snehal Shah, Oculis’ President of R&D, will be participating in a live panel discussion from 11:00am to 12:00pm ET, on Pivotal-Stage Assets for Retinal Disorders. The panel discussion will also be made available via webcast for replay.

Links to access the corporate update presentation and the panel discussion will be posted to Oculis’ website on the Events & Presentation page under the Investors & Media section.

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Oculis’ highly differentiated late-stage clinical pipeline includes three core product candidates: OCS-01, an eye drop in pivotal registration studies, aiming to become the first non-invasive topical treatment for diabetic macular edema; Privosegtor (OCS-05), a neuroprotective candidate in Phase 2 for acute optic neuritis, with potentially broad clinical applications in various neuro-ophthalmic and neurological diseases; and Licaminlimab (OCS-02), a novel topical anti-TNFα in Phase 2, being developed with a genotype-based approach to drive personalized medicine in dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

Oculis Contacts
Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO
sylvia.cheung@oculis.com

Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations
ICR Healthcare
Amber Fennell / David Daley / Sean Leous
oculis@icrhealthcare.com


