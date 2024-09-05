Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present at Two Investor Conferences in September 2024

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”, the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions, today announced that it will participate in two investor conferences in September:



Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Presentation Time: 12:50 PM ET

Location: New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Fireside Chat Time: 8:30 AM ET

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the H.C. Wainwright fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral implant or OTX-TIC), which has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

