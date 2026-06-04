Ocular Therapeutix™ to Participate in Clinical Trials at the Summit 2026

BEDFORD, Mass., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation at Clinical Trials at the Summit 2026, taking place on June 12-13, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Clinical Trials at the Summit (CTS) 2026 Presentation Details:

Fireside Chat with Wiley Chambers, MD

Fireside Date/Time: Friday, June 12, 2026, 8:05 – 8:30 PM PT

Moderators: Jeffrey S. Heier, MD, Chief Scientific Officer; Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer

Presentation Title: OTX-TKI: Overview of Science

Session: Clinical Trials Addressing nAMD, DME, and DR

Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, June 13, 2026,10:41 – 10:45 AM PT

Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer

Presentation Title: SOL-1 Phase 3 Superiority Trial: Efficacy Outcomes with OTX-TKI in Neovascular AMD

Session: Clinical Trials Addressing nAMD, DME, and DR

Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, June 13, 2026,10:53 – 10:57 AM PT

Presenter: Mark R. Barakat, MD

Presentation Title: Safety and Tolerability Profile of OTX-TKI in Neovascular AMD

Session: Clinical Trials Addressing nAMD, DME, and DR

Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 10:57 – 11:01 AM PT

Presenter: Darius M. Moshfeghi, MD

Presentation Title: HELIOS Program Update on OTX-TKI in Nonproliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

Session: Clinical Trials Addressing nAMD, DME, and DR

Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 11:05 – 11:09 AM PT

Presenter: Patricio G. Schlottmann, MD

Fireside Chat: From Global KOL to CEO: The Journey of Innovation, Leadership, and Patient Impact

Fireside Date/Time: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 11:22 – 11:42 AM PT

Fireside Moderator: Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS

Panelist: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Panel Title: From Innovation to Approval: Bringing Novel Treatments to Market

Panel Date/Time: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 1:43 – 2:03 PM PT

Panel Moderator: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Exact presentation times may be subject to change.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and diabetic retinal disease, including non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular is currently evaluating next steps for the OTX-TIC program.

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DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLI™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

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Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Bill Slattery

Vice President, Investor Relations

bslattery@ocutx.com