Ocugen to Present at April 2026 Investor and Industry Conferences

MALVERN, Pa., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Ocugen will present at Oppenheimer’s 3rd Annual Innovation on the Island Biotech Summit from April 27-29, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico; and Abhi Gupta, MBA, Executive Vice President, Commercial and Business Development at Ocugen will present at the 2026 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean being held April 28-30, 2026 in Rome, Italy.

“I look forward to sharing our story with new audiences and building enthusiasm for why now is the time to get to know Ocugen,” said Dr. Musunuri. “Our gene-agnostic approach to addressing all mutations related to major blindness diseases has the potential to be first-in-class—disrupting existing treatment paradigms and bringing gene therapy to the masses. With our planned BLA submission for OCU400 beginning later this year, commercialization is within reach.”

Innovation on the Island will include panels, company presentations, and networking opportunities. Biotech investors based in Puerto Rico as well as the continental United States will be in attendance.

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med brings together the ATMP community from Europe and beyond and covers a wide range of commercialization topics from market access and regulatory issues to manufacturing and financing. Ocugen is a proud member and collaborator with the meeting’s organizer, the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.

Details on the Company presentations are as follows:

Innovation on the Island

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Time: 8:20 a.m. AST

Location: Four Seasons Bahia Beach Resort

Meeting on the Med



Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. CEST

Location: Rome Cavalieri, Salone dei Cavalieri, Section 1

Executive Leadership looks forward to providing updates on Ocugen’s novel modifier gene therapy platform, including near-term key catalysts, during one-on-one opportunities at these important conferences.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene editing, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies address the entire disease—complex diseases that are potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. Currently we have programs in development for inherited retinal diseases and blindness diseases affecting millions across the globe, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy—late-stage dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.



Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.



Contact:

Tiffany Hamilton

AVP, Head of Communications

Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com