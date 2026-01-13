Obsidian Therapeutics Appoints Julie Feder as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering engineered cell and gene therapies, today announced the appointment of Julie Feder as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Feder is an accomplished executive, bringing over 20 years of strategic finance experience in life sciences and healthcare.

“I am thrilled to welcome Julie to our leadership team,” said Madan Jagasia, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Obsidian. “Her breadth of experience across finance, strategy and operations at private and public companies will be critical as Obsidian continues clinical development of our lead engineered tumor-infiltrating (TIL) cell therapy, OBX-115, as the program is progressing rapidly towards a registration-enabling path.”

“I am delighted to join Obsidian at such a pivotal time for the company,” said Ms. Feder. “The team has developed an exciting lead program in OBX-115 with the potential to deliver best-in-class efficacy and safety, transforming outcomes in patients with metastatic melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer. I look forward to continuing to build on the company’s strong foundation and bring OBX-115 to patients in need.”

Ms. Feder joins Obsidian from Aura Biosciences, where she served as Chief Financial Officer for six years. At Aura, she was responsible for various financial objectives and overall operations of the company. Before Aura, Ms. Feder was Chief Financial Officer at Verastem, where she developed the strategic financial plan and oversaw the rapid growth and financing of the company. Prior to joining Verastem, Ms. Feder spent six years at the Clinton Health Access Initiative, Inc. (CHAI) as Chief Financial Officer. At CHAI, Ms. Feder was responsible for managing a global team across multiple departments. She also developed the global finance strategy and internal audit, treasury, and global payroll functions. Previously, Ms. Feder practiced as a CPA for over 20 years. Ms. Feder holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Yeshiva University’s Sy Syms School of Business.

About OBX-115

Obsidian’s lead investigational cytoTIL15™ program, OBX-115, is a novel engineered tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy (tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte [TIL] cell therapy) armored with pharmacologically regulatable membrane-bound IL15 (mbIL15). OBX-115 has the potential to become a meaningful therapeutic option for patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma and other solid tumors by leveraging the expected benefits of mbIL15 and Obsidian’s proprietary, differentiated manufacturing process to enhance persistence, antitumor activity, and clinical safety of TIL cell therapy. Obsidian is investigating OBX-115 in the phase 1/2 Agni-01 multicenter trial in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT06060613).

About Obsidian Therapeutics

Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering engineered cell and gene therapies to deliver transformative outcomes for patients with intractable diseases. Obsidian’s proprietary cytoDRiVE® technology is designed to precisely regulate the timing and level of protein function by using FDA-approved small-molecule drugs. Obsidian is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.obsidiantx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

