OBIO® and CATTI Collaborate to Boost Canada’s Biomanufacturing Capacity for Advanced Therapies

Today, OBIO® and CATTI are announcing the launch of the Biomanufacturing for Advanced Therapies Training Program, funded by Upskill Canada, powered by Palette Skills, and the Government of Canada. OBIO® and CATTI have partnered to spearhead this comprehensive initiative to address the escalating demand for skilled personnel in the rapidly growing field of advanced therapies biomanufacturing, including cell and gene therapies (CGT). Advanced therapies development and manufacturing require specialized skill sets compared to conventional biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Through extensive collaborations with companies in this sector, a focused curriculum was developed and tailored to meet their specialized workforce needs.





The Biomanufacturing for Advanced Therapies Training Program is based on a stackable credentialing approach and tailored to various job roles, focusing on both conceptual and practical skills essential for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) development and manufacturing. The core of the program is the Cell Culture and Aseptic Techniques Bootcamp, a one-week (approximately 40 hours) on-site training at CATTI’s Guelph facility. This hands-on experience allows participants to master key skills in cell culture, aseptic processing techniques, and good documentation practices. Learner proficiency is systematically assessed by experienced trainers. Additionally, virtual training covers advanced therapies Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), Chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC), Quality Assurance (QA), Intellectual Property (IP) and licensing, and professional skills.

This collaboration aims at training 280 people across Canada before the end of March 2026 and will support eligible participants through a heavily subsidized program. Individuals looking to upskill and employers with a growing need for talent in biomanufacturing are invited to contact OBIO® and CATTI to learn more about the program.

To learn more about the program, visit obio.ca and catti.ca.

“OBIO® is delighted to partner with Upskill Canada and CATTI to offer the national Biomanufacturing for Advanced Therapies Training Program. Developing a highly skilled biomanufacturing workforce by enabling talent to train for in-demand roles will enable Canadian companies to commercialize cell and gene therapies in Canada and increase domestic biomanufacturing capacity.” – Dr. Maura Campbell, President and CEO of OBIO®

“The goal of this exciting funding opportunity from Upskill Canada is to ensure that every participant experiences a professional benefit—whether through a new job or expanded responsibilities—as a direct result of their training. We are thrilled to collaborate with OBIO® in providing training in a fully operational lab, emulating GMP environments, where trainees can practice their skills without facing costly consequences, turning every challenge into an opportunity for growth.” – Vanessa Laflamme, CEO of CATTI.

“Upskill Canada’s partnership with OBIO® and CATTI will allow more workers to access jobs in Canada’s growing biomanufacturing sector. Participants of the Biomanufacturing for Advanced Therapies Training Program will graduate with industry-informed knowledge and the specialized skills that employers need to grow and innovate.” – Rhonda Barnet, CEO of Palette Skills.

About OBIO®

OBIO® is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization engaged in strategy, programming, policy development and advocacy to further the commercialization of human health technologies that position Canada as a leader in the international marketplace.

About CATTI

The Canadian Advanced Therapies Training Institute (CATTI), delivers hands-on and virtual training for efficient and rapid upskilling of the biomanufacturing workforce required in Canada and internationally, including highly specialized hands-on training to produce cell and gene therapies.

About Upskill Canada

Upskill Canada is a national talent platform that helps fast-growing companies access the talent they need to compete and succeed globally while creating new career pathways for workers to rapidly transition into high-demand roles.

Patrick Daoust

Chief Business Officer | CATTI

p.daoust@catti.ca

514-659-7786

Doriane Rey

Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications | OBIO®

dorianerey@obio.ca