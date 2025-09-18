NYU Langone Health Achieves Its Fourth Consecutive Year as the Nation’s Top-Ranked Health System

Vizient, Inc., also ranks NYU Langone's more than 320 ambulatory locations at the top of its annual list

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health once again topped two major quality rankings by Vizient, Inc., a leading healthcare performance organization, for its inpatient and outpatient locations. Vizient rankings are based on mortality and infection rates, patient experience scores, and other critical quality measures.

Vizient named NYU Langone's Manhattan inpatient locations No. 1 out of 118 comprehensive academic medical centers for the fourth straight year. It also recognized the system's more than 320 ambulatory locations as the No. 1 physician practice out of 69 networks nationwide — a distinction NYU Langone has achieved 10 of the last 12 years.

NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn also ranked among the top 10 nationally in Vizient's large, specialized complex medical center category. Additionally, NYU Langone Hospital—Suffolk was elevated from the community hospital cohort to the complex care medical center cohort, reflecting its growth and ability to offer more-complicated procedures.

"This recognition demonstrates the exceptional quality and safety standards that allow NYU Langone to offer top-quality care to patients across all of our locations," said Alec C. Kimmelman, MD, PhD, Dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine and CEO of NYU Langone Health. "It reflects the work of our dedicated and talented teams every day on the front lines and behind the scenes. It also reflects the trust we have earned across so many communities to become their family's trusted healthcare provider."

NYU Langone was recognized at a Vizient ceremony in Las Vegas on September 16, where the system received the Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award for superior performance in patient care and the Ambulatory Quality and Accountability Award for excellence in outpatient care.

NYU Langone is consistently recognized for its exceptional quality and safety metrics from respected rating agencies. U.S. News & World Report recently named NYU Langone as having more No. 1-ranked clinical specialties than any other medical center in the country. NYU Langone hospitals have also earned 10 consecutive "A" ratings in safety from the Leapfrog Group and received multiple Magnet designations for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, which is considered the gold standard in nursing.

