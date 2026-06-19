Nyra Medical Receives Prestigious Jon DeHaan Foundation Award for Innovation in Cardiology at EuroPCR 2026

ATLANTA, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyra Medical, a leading innovator in structural heart therapies, today announced that it has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Jon DeHaan Foundation Award for Cardiovascular Innovation, presented during EuroPCR 2026, the world's leading course in interventional cardiovascular medicine.

The Jon DeHaan Foundation Award recognizes breakthrough cardiovascular technologies with the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes and advance the future of cardiovascular care. Recipients are selected based on factors including clinical need, technological innovation, intellectual property, proof of concept, regulatory readiness, and commercial potential.

Nyra Medical was honored for its development of the CARLEN™ System, a novel transcatheter mitral valve repair technology designed to preserve native valve function while expanding treatment options for patients with functional mitral regurgitation (FMR), including many who remain underserved by current transcatheter therapies.

The award follows Nyra's successful first-in-human clinical experience and reflects growing recognition of the company's differentiated approach to mitral valve repair.

"Receiving the Jon DeHaan Foundation Award is an extraordinary honor and a meaningful validation of both our technology and our mission," said Lori Chmura, Chief Executive Officer of Nyra Medical. "CARLEN was developed to address critical limitations in current transcatheter mitral repair approaches and expand treatment options for patients living with functional mitral regurgitation. This recognition reinforces our belief that preserving native valve function through a less complex and more adaptable approach has the potential to improve outcomes for a broader patient population. We are grateful to the Foundation, EuroPCR, our clinical investigators, the patients and our team for helping advance this important work."

The Jon DeHaan Foundation has become one of the most respected organizations supporting innovation in cardiovascular medicine, identifying emerging technologies with the potential to improve patient care and accelerate the translation of breakthrough concepts into clinical practice.

"The Jon DeHaan Foundation Award is intended to recognize innovations that address meaningful unmet clinical needs while demonstrating strong scientific, clinical, and commercial potential," said Tom DeHaan, Jon DeHaan Foundation Trustee. "Nyra Medical's CARLEN technology represents a thoughtful and differentiated approach to mitral valve repair."

Functional mitral regurgitation affects millions of patients worldwide and remains associated with significant morbidity, mortality, and healthcare utilization. Despite advances in transcatheter therapies, many patients remain untreated or are not optimal candidates for existing approaches. Nyra Medical's CARLEN System was designed to address this unmet need by augmenting leaflet coaptation while preserving native anatomy and supporting future treatment flexibility.

The award presentation took place during EuroPCR 2026 in Paris, France, where Nyra Medical was recognized among leading innovators in cardiovascular medicine from around the world. The clinical results were presented by Dr. Susheel Kodali, Director of the Structural Heart & Valve Center at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Avanessians Professor of Medicine at Columbia University.

Dr. Kodali has been a leader in the development and adoption of transcatheter structural heart therapies and has played an important role in evaluating the clinical potential of CARLEN. In presenting the early clinical experience, he highlighted the encouraging safety and performance outcomes observed to date and the need for continued investigation in a broader patient population.

"The early clinical results support continued evaluation of CARLEN as a promising new approach to mitral valve repair," said Dr. Kodali. "As physicians, we are continually seeking therapies that can expand treatment options for patients with mitral regurgitation while preserving future therapeutic pathways. These early findings provide an important foundation for continued clinical study."

For more information about the Jon DeHaan Foundation Award, including the award ceremony, expert interviews, and Nyra Medical's winning EuroPCR presentation, visit nyramedical.com

As Nyra continues to advance clinical development of the CARLEN System, the company will share new data at New York Valves on Wednesday June 24, 2026, including 12-month outcomes from the first patients treated in its first-in-human study. The presentation is expected to provide the longest-term clinical follow-up reported to date for CARLEN and further demonstrate the potential of the technology to deliver durable mitral regurgitation reduction while preserving native valve function. The data release represents an important step toward establishing the clinical foundation for broader adoption of CARLEN and advancing the future of transcatheter mitral valve repair.

About Nyra Medical

Nyra Medical is a privately held medical device company redefining transcatheter repair for functional mitral regurgitation with the CARLEN™ System. The CARLEN System is an investigational device designed as a single-leaflet implant that restores coaptation while preserving the valve's natural motion and orifice area. Visit nyramedical.com for more information.

About the Jon DeHaan Foundation

The Jon DeHaan Foundation supports breakthrough innovations in cardiovascular medicine by recognizing and accelerating technologies with the potential to improve patient outcomes and transform standards of care. Through its annual award program presented at EuroPCR, the Foundation highlights emerging companies and technologies demonstrating exceptional promise in addressing critical unmet needs in cardiovascular disease.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development of Nyra Medical's products, their potential benefits and attributes, and the company's expectations regarding its prospects. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Nyra Medical undertakes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change.

CARLEN™ and Nyra Medial™ are trademarks of Nyra Medical

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SOURCE Nyra Medical, Inc