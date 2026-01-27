Nxera Pharma Webinar Presentation for FY2025 Financial Results

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 26 January 2026 - Nxera Pharma Co. Ltd (“Nxera”; TSE 4565) will announce its earnings results and present operational highlights for the year ended 31 December 2025 on Friday, 13 February 2026.

The Company will host a live webinar presentation with Chris Cargill, President and CEO, Hironoshin Nomura, CFO, Patrik Foerch. CSO and President of Nxera Pharma UK and Toshi Maeda, COO and President of Nxera Pharma Japan, at 5:00 pm JST (8:00 am GMT) on Friday, 13 February 2026.

The webinar is open to all existing and potential investors as well as sell-/buy-side analysts and will consist of a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Please click here to pre-register, which will provide a link to access the webinar.

Presentation slides will be made available by 4:30 pm JST (7:30 am GMT) on 13 February 2026 through the investor section of the Company’s Home Page here.

About Nxera Pharma

Nxera Pharma is a technology powered biopharma company in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally. The Company has built an agile, new-generation commercial business in Japan to develop and commercialize innovative medicines, including several launched products, to address this high-value, large and growing market and those in the broader APAC region. In addition, powered by its unique NxWave™ GPCR structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company is advancing an extensive pipeline internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies. Nxera Pharma operates at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development, and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Nxera Pharma Group’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.