Nuvectis Pharma to Participate in the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Fort Lee, NJ , Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) (“Nuvectis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that management will participate in a panel discussion on innovative therapies for solid tumors at the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference taking place on October 9, 2024 in New York, NY.
|Event
|Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference
|Panel Title
|Innovative Therapies for Solid Tumors
|Date and Time
|October 9, 2024, 12:30 pm ET
About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two clinical-stage drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule GCN2 activator currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment for platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and in an Investigator-sponsored clinical trial for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation to the NXP800 development program in platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma and ARID1a-deficient ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancers. NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. NXP900 has a unique mechanism of action in that it inhibits both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase thereby providing complete shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 is currently in a Phase 1a dose escalation study.
