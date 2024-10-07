SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nuvectis Pharma to Participate in the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

October 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

Fort Lee, NJ , Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) (“Nuvectis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that management will participate in a panel discussion on innovative therapies for solid tumors at the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference taking place on October 9, 2024 in New York, NY.

Event Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference
Panel Title Innovative Therapies for Solid Tumors
Date and Time October 9, 2024, 12:30 pm ET

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two clinical-stage drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule GCN2 activator currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment for platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and in an Investigator-sponsored clinical trial for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation to the NXP800 development program in platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma and ARID1a-deficient ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancers. NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. NXP900 has a unique mechanism of action in that it inhibits both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase thereby providing complete shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 is currently in a Phase 1a dose escalation study.

Company Contact
Ron Bentsur
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
201-614-3151
rbentsur@nuvectis.com

Media Relations Contact
Christopher M. Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: 917-680-5608
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com


New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Bayer, J&J and Pfizer to Lay Off Nearly 500 Combined Employees
October 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
3D illustration of tow GLP-1 therapy autoinjectors
GLP-1
Obesity Startup Metsera Inks Manufacturing Pact With Amneal on Heels of Phase I Readout
October 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Polygonal human brain hemispheres gray left and rainbow color right brain engraving in top view illustration isolated on multicolor art background
Schizophrenia
FDA Approves First Novel Schizophrenia Drug in 35 Years
September 27, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: A Bristol Myers Squibb among some bushes
Layoffs
BMS Will Lay Off 79 in Lawrenceville, NJ, Bringing City’s Employee Cuts to 1,134
September 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel