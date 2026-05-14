Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. To Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ

Fort Lee, NJ, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 in New York.

Conference Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Company Presentation: 9:00 – 9:30AM EDT

Presenter: Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis

Webcast Link: here



Location: New York, NY

A webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of Nuvectis’ website at www.nuvectis.com.

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is developing NXP900, a clinical-stage drug candidate. NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. Its unique mechanism of action enables inhibition of both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase, providing comprehensive shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 has completed a Phase 1a dose escalation study, a drug-drug interaction study in healthy volunteers and the Phase 1b program is ongoing.

Company Contact:

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

rbentsur@nuvectis.com



Media Relations Contact:

Kevin Gardner

LifeSci Advisors

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

