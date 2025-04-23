Nuvation Bio to Report Results for First Quarter 2025 and Provide Business Update on May 7, 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company focused on solving some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, will announce results for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Company executives will provide an overview of its programs, summarize its commercial strategy for taletrectinib, and review financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration assigned taletrectinib’s New Drug Application with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of June 23, 2025.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at https://investors.nuvationbio.com/investors/. Materials related to the call will be available prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available after the conference call concludes.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a global oncology company focused on solving some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment by developing therapies that create a profound, positive impact on patients’ lives. Our diverse pipeline includes taletrectinib, a third-generation ROS1 inhibitor; safusidenib, a brain-penetrant IDH1 inhibitor; NUV-1511, an innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) designed for targeted cancer treatment; and NUV-868, a BD2-selective BET inhibitor.

Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world’s leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (@nuvationbioinc).

