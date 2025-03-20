Nutex Health to Present at the EDPMA Solutions Summit 2025

HOUSTON, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 24 state-of-the-art micro-hospitals in 11 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced its CEO, Dr. Tom Vo, will present at the EDPMA Solutions Summit 2025. This event will take place from March 30 to April 2 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, CO.

Nutex Health Presentation Details:

Presentation: The Evolution of Micro Hospitals and How it Impacts Future Healthcare Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 11:50 AM - 12:30 PM MT

Location: Broadmoor Hall DE

In addition to the formal presentation, Nutex management will be available to meet with industry leaders and gain insights from disruptors in the healthcare industry.

The Solutions Summit is the premier conference dedicated to the business of emergency medicine, featuring in-depth discussions on critical topics such as:

The No Surprises Act

Reimbursement and Regulatory Policy

Independent Dispute Resolution

Revenue Cycle Management

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two primary divisions:

Hospital Division: Owns, develops and operates innovative healthcare models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division currently owns and operates 24 facilities across 11 states.

Population Health Management Division: Owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through its Management Services Organization (MSO), Nutex Health provides management, administrative, and other support services to its affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will”, “will likely result,” “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intend,” “goal,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act , economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company’s ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

