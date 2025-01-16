Nusano and Atley Solutions in Collaboration to Accelerate Astatine-211 Development

Nusano isotope production to deliver breakthrough, 100X increase in global At-211 supply, and Atley’s radiopharmaceutical manufacturing technology to enable scalable At-211 radiopharmaceutical supply

VALENCIA, Calif. and GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, and Atley Solutions, a global leader in commercial products and services for astatine-related pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, today announced a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) to co-develop astatine-211 (At-211) solutions for the rapidly emerging applications of the isotope in oncology therapeutics.

Each company recognizes the important role that the other will play in establishing commercial supply of At-211 radiopharmaceuticals, as well as the complimentary nature of the companies’ technologies. The mutual aim of the collaboration is to jointly establish commercial supply chains that can be accessed by radiopharmaceutical drug developers for clinical trials and commercial applications. This has the potential to create significant value for multiple patient groups.

The use of radiopharmaceuticals to selectively treat cancer cells, including micrometastases, is emerging as a new frontier in oncology. However, existing radiopharmaceutical supply chains are often strained, posing a risk to patient care, clinical trials, and ongoing drug development.

Astatine-211 is an alpha-emitting radioisotope used in cancer-fighting medical applications called targeted alpha therapy (TAT). The radioisotope has a 7.2-hour half-life, requiring new approaches for implementation within both laboratory and clinical environments. Today, astatine-211 usage is generally limited to select geographic areas near academic and medical centers where the isotope is produced in small batches.

Opening in 2025, Nusano’s state of the art radioisotope production facility in the Salt Lake City region of Utah will operate an alpha beam with a current 10-times greater than all the world’s comparable systems combined. Furthermore, existing alpha beam facilities are typically limited in their frequency of operation, whereas Nusano will be capable of daily production runs. This means Nusano’s single facility could produce a 100-times increase in the world’s total astatine-211 supply. This massive capacity, combined with the capabilities of Nusano’s collaborators, is positioned to enable At-211 availability across the United States and additional geographies.

“The short half-life and clean decay properties of astatine-211 that make it such an exciting candidate for therapeutic applications are the very same attributes that have limited its use to-date,” said Dr. Howard Lewin, Chief Product Development Officer of Nusano. “Nusano’s ability to cost-effectively create massive quantities of astatine-211 overcomes the half-life hurdle and makes deployment of At-211 at scale a highly realistic proposition.”

Atley Solutions is a global leader in commercial products and services for the development and manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals based on At-211. The company’s first product, the Atley C100 module, is the first in the world to allow for scalable, standardized and reproducible manufacturing of At-211 radiolabeled compounds. Atley is committed to being a driving force in developing industry-wide solutions and infrastructure to unlock the potential of At-211 radiopharmaceuticals.

“Atley and Nusano share a vision for enabling the development and implementation of astatine-based radiotherapeutics at scale,” said Milton Lönnroth, co-founder and CEO of Atley Solutions. “Together, we hope to accelerate the introduction of astatine-211 research, products and infrastructure solutions throughout the United States and Europe. Each company brings unique capabilities to this relationship, and we are excited to work together for the benefit of patients around the world.”

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company’s proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit nusano.com.

About Atley Solutions

Atley Solutions is the global leader in commercial products and services for the development, clinical evaluation and commercialization of At-211 radiopharmaceuticals. The Atley C100 is the world’s only commercial module for automated manufacturing of At-211 radiopharmaceuticals. Atley also offers non-clinical radiopharmaceutical development services and At-211-related targetry. For more, please visit atley.com.

