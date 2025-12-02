Nurix Therapeutics Announces Webcast to Review New and Updated Data from the Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BTK Degrader Bexobrutideg (NX-5948) To Be Presented at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines in oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the company will host a live webcast on Monday, December 8, 2025, at 8:15 p.m. ET, to review new and updated clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of its Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader program, bexobrutideg (NX-5948), and provide a corporate update.

The webcast will feature a presentation by guest speaker and clinical study investigator Alvaro Alencar, M.D., Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine and Chief Medical Director, University of Miami Sylvester Cancer Center, who will present clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1a/1b trial of bexobrutideg in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM). Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix, and Paula G. O’Connor, M.D., chief medical officer of Nurix, will discuss bexobrutideg’s differentiating features, Nurix’s clinical development strategy, and provide a corporate update.

Webcast Details

Date and time: Monday, December 8, 2025, 8:15 p.m. ET

Access Details: The live webcast and archived replay will be available in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations.



About Bexobrutideg (NX-5948)

Bexobrutideg is an investigational, orally bioavailable, brain penetrant, highly selective, small molecule degrader of BTK currently being evaluated in the DAYBreak CLL-201 clinical trial (NCT07221500), a pivotal single-arm Phase 2 study of bexobrutideg in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Nurix also continues enrollment in the NX-5948-301 Phase 1a/1b clinical trial (NCT05131022) of bexobrutideg in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trials can be accessed at clinicaltrials.gov.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, the next frontier in innovative drug design aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix also is advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) in its preclinical pipeline. Nurix’s partnered drug discovery pipeline consists of a preclinical stage degrader of STAT6 in collaboration with Sanofi and a clinical stage degrader of IRAK4 in collaboration with Gilead, as well as multiple additional programs under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Powered by a fully AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix’s dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care, writing medicine’s next chapter with a new script to outmatch disease. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Nurix’s intention to present updated data from the clinical trials of bexobrutideg at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended August 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Nurix’s business and results of operations, which could, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Nurix’s stock price. Nurix cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nurix undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

