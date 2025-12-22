NurExone Reports Anti-Inflammatory Activity of Its Exosomes in Lab Analysis

Reducing inflammation helps create a regenerative environment in the Central Nervous System

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”) today announced new laboratory data demonstrating that its proprietary exosomes can significantly reduce inflammatory activity compared to untreated cells and cells treated with a commercially available exosome product.

“Inflammation and regeneration are conflicting biological processes, and this is particularly relevant in the Central Nervous System,” said Dr. Tali Kizhner, Director of Research & Development at NurExone. “These laboratory results show that our exosomes suppress inflammation more effectively than untreated cells and commercial alternatives, even at low concentrations, with stronger effects as the doses increase. This anti-inflammatory action is a part of our ExoPTEN approach, where exosomes and therapeutic cargo work synergistically to support regenerative pathways.”

Building analytical depth and platform strength

These findings build on NurExone’s December 12, 2025 news release, reporting analytical data demonstrating that its exosomes, produced from human bone marrow–derived mesenchymal stem cells (“MSC”), exhibit significantly higher biological activity compared with a commercially available MSC derived exosome as a control.

“We are building an analytical framework to understand and quantify the true biological complexity of exosome-based therapeutics,” said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone. “This will help ensure consistency from batch to batch, support quality and regulatory readiness, and clearly explain the benefits of our exosomes relative to commercial alternatives. This is essential not only for advancing our own drug programs, such as ExoPTEN, but also for establishing a reliable, scalable platform for exosome-based drug delivery.”

In the Company’s laboratory analysis, immune cells were stimulated to produce a strong inflammatory response, creating a controlled inflammatory environment. These untreated inflamed cells served as the controlled baseline. Inflammatory signaling following treatment with NurExone-produced exosomes or commercially available exosomes across a range of increasing concentrations were evaluated, and statistical significance was assessed using one-way analysis of variance (“ANOVA”).

The results showed that NurExone’s exosomes consistently reduced inflammatory signals relative to the untreated inflamed control and outperformed commercial exosome product at comparable concentrations. Importantly, meaningful reductions were observed even at lower concentrations, with greater reductions seen as concentrations increased, demonstrating a clear concentration-dependent biological effect.

NurExone’s exosomes reduced levels of IL-6, a key inflammatory signaling molecule, by more than 86% compared to untreated inflamed cells, including at the lowest concentration tested (see Figure 1A). This reduction remained consistent across all tested concentrations, indicating strong intrinsic anti-inflammatory activity.

For TNF-alpha, another central inflammatory signal, NurExone’s exosomes demonstrated a clear concentration-dependent response, as concentration increased, inflammatory signaling decreased further, reaching reductions of over 60% compared to the untreated inflamed control at the highest concentration tested (see Figure 1B).

In contrast, commercially available exosome product showed little to no meaningful reduction in either inflammatory signal in the concentration analysed (see Figures 1A and 1B).

Figure 1: NurExone BM-MSC EVs reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-6 and TNF-α in LPS-stimulated RAW 264.7 cells

RAW 264.7 macrophages were stimulated with LPS (Lipopolysaccharide) to induced inflammation and treated with NurExone BM-MSC extracellular vesicles (“EVs") or commercial BM-MSC EVs at the indicated concentrations. Pro-inflammatory cytokine levels in culture supernatants were measured and are presented as a percentage relative to LPS-stimulated control (mean ± SEM).

(A) NurExone BM-MSC EVs robustly reduced IL-6 levels by more than 86% at all concentrations tested, whereas commercial BM-MSC EVs did not lead to a decrease in IL-6.

(B) NurExone BM-MSC EVs reduced TNF-α levels in a dose-dependent manner, reaching a reduction of over 62% at the highest concentration tested, while commercial EVs did not induce a significant reduction in the same concentration.

Statistical analysis was performed using one-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Statistical significance is indicated as: P < 0.01 (**), P < 0.0001 (****); ns, not significant.

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury, both multi-billion-dollar marketsi . Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitates the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

