NurExone Announces Corporate Updates - March 11, 2026

Consulting Agreement with Former Bayer Principal Scientist, BOLD Awards Healthcare Finalist Status, and Private Placement Closing

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing exosome-based regenerative therapies for central nervous system injuries, today announced several developments supporting its planned growth, increasing awareness in Europe, and the closing of a private placement.

Consulting Agreement with Former Bayer Scientist

The Company has signed a consulting agreement with Dr. Lars Bärfacker, an experienced medicinal chemist and former Principal Research Scientist at Bayer AG, to support aspects of NurExone’s European scientific and strategic initiatives. Dr. Bärfacker has more than two decades of experience in drug discovery and innovation and has contributed to the discovery of several clinical compounds, including Finerenone (Kerendia®), now approved for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases.

NurExone CEO, Dr. Lior Shaltiel, noted: “Lars brings many years of experience in the exosome field and a deep understanding of extracellular vesicle biology and its potential therapeutic applications, including his experience at Bayer. His perspective will be valuable as NurExone continues advancing its regenerative medicine platform globally, particularly in Europe.”

Finalist at the BOLD Awards

NurExone has also been named a finalist in the Healthcare category of the 2026 BOLD Awards, an international program recognizing innovation and leadership across industries. The awards ceremony and networking events will take place in Barcelona, Spain, on March 27, 2026, with NurExone CEO Dr. Lior Shaltiel expected to attend.

Private Placement

The Company is also pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval, it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 1,295,222 units (“Units”) at a price of C$0.68 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $880,750.96 (the “Offering”). The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes. No insiders participated in this Offering and no finder’s fees were paid in connection with this Offering.

"This financing strengthens our preclinical programs and advances the Company along its milestone-based roadmap," said Eran Ovadya, CFO of NurExone.

Each Unit consists of (i) one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”), and (ii) one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.85 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date, subject to acceleration. If the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV for any period of 20 consecutive trading days equals or exceeds C$1.70, the Company may, upon providing written notice to the holders of the Warrants (the “Acceleration Notice”), accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of the Acceleration Notice. If the Warrants are not exercised by the accelerated expiry date, the Warrants will expire and be of no further force or effect.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV, and all securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV, OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitates the Company’s roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

