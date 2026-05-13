Nucleus Biologics Launches NB-Lux™ AI, a First-of-its-Kind AI-Enabled, Continuous, Digital Ecosystem That Transforms Media and Buffer Manufacturing and Management from Formula to Finished Product

NB-Lux™ AI connects formulation through GMP manufacturing in a single AI-enabled ecosystem, accelerating timelines and improving transparency from R&D through Excipient GMP.

Built off NB-Lux™, the industry’s first digital platform for media and buffer pricing and ordering, NB-Lux™ AI enables delivery of custom solutions in 4-6 weeks.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cellandgenetherapy--Nucleus Biologics, a leading provider of custom cell culture solutions and manufacturing technologies for advanced therapies, today announced the launch of NB-Lux™ AI, a next-generation digital ecosystem designed to streamline media and buffer manufacturing and management.

NB-Lux™, launched in 2020, was the first cloud-based ordering portal. NB-Lux™ AI builds upon that foundation, evolving into a fully integrated, AI-enabled ecosystem that eliminates manual processes and fragmented systems. This new system connects formulation design, feasibility analysis, quoting, ordering, approvals, manufacturing, and documentation into a single continuous workflow.

“Imagine an Amazon-like user experience for ordering and tracking your critical media and buffers,” said David Sheehan, Founder, President, and CEO at Nucleus Biologics. “With NB-Lux™ AI, we’ve embedded intelligence and automation across the entire process, enabling our therapy developer colleagues to receive GMP media in 4 weeks and have access to a document repository of all their lots and documents for regulatory filings.”

A Fully Digital, End-to-End Workflow

NB-Lux™ AI introduces advanced capabilities that reduce manual steps and enable faster decision-making and therapeutic development. New features include:

Formulation upload

AI-driven feasibility analysis (solubility, stability, hazardous material assessment, predicted specifications)

Automated quoting and specification generation

Integrated PO upload and eSignature workflow for specification approval

Real-time order tracking and project status visibility

Automated BOM generation and inventory depletion

Digital batch record initiation

The “Vault” (secure centralized document repository) for COAs, formulations, specifications, order history, and regulatory documentation

By digitizing the entire process, from formula to GMP release, NB-Lux™ AI enables:

Faster development timelines (4-6 weeks GMP TAT)

Reduced operational risk and human error

Simplified regulatory filings with single source of documents

Seamless scale from R&D to Excipient GMP manufacturing

Direct integration with Krakatoa®

Redefining Media and Buffer Sourcing

NB-Lux™ AI represents a fundamental shift in how the industry approaches media and buffer manufacturing and management, transforming a traditionally manual, fragmented process into a fully digital, connected ecosystem. With NB-Lux™ AI, developers can:

Order media and buffer solutions

Easily customize formulations, packaging, and quality requirements

Maintain complete ownership and visibility of their media and buffer formulation

Seamlessly scale up from R&D to Excipient GMP manufacturing

Instant access to all order details and product-related documentation

“NB-Lux™ AI is the digital backbone for modern media and buffer manufacturing,” added David Sheehan. “With today’s large language models, any scientist can get a formulation for any cell type with specific CQA’s. The next hurdle to solve is rapid GMP manufacturing. NB-Lux™ AI gets you to the clinic faster.”

For more information about NB-Lux™ AI, visit nucleusbiologics.com/nb-lux

About Nucleus Biologics

Nucleus Biologics is the leading provider of custom cell-growth media and buffer solutions, tools, and technologies for cell and gene therapy. Its mission is to speed the time from scientific discovery to cure by delivering innovative, transparent, and GMP/Excipient GMP products and services. From design to delivery, we offer an entire digital ecosystem of cell culture solutions that seamlessly interface with one another, facilitating easy formulation, configuration, ordering, and electronic batch record enabled manufacture of media and buffers, while addressing the environmental impacts of cell culture fulfillment.

Media Contact:

David Sheehan

Founder, President, and CEO

(858)735-7555

dsheehan@nucleusbiologics.com