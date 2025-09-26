News
Nucleus Biologics
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Beach
Center for Breakthrough Medicines, Nucleus Biologics, and Stoic Bio Announce Strategic Collaboration for Steady Supply of Quality Controlled Cell Culture Media to Expedite Development of Cell and Gene Therapies
March 7, 2023
·
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Nucleus Biologics Unveils Expanded Facility in San Diego, New Cleanrooms to Support Cell Culture Media Manufacturing
September 23, 2022
·
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Nucleus Biologics Obtains ISO 13485:2016 Certification
August 23, 2022
·
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Nucleus Biologics Announces Krakatoa™, Aiming to Reinvent the Cell Culture Media Industry
February 28, 2022
·
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Nucleus Biologics Launches Artificial Intelligence Research (NB-AIR): The World’s First AI Platform for Media Configuration That Gives Control Back To The Scientists
February 9, 2021
·
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Nucleus Biologics Unveils World’s First Online Portal for Instantaneous Custom cGMP Cell Culture Media Configuration
May 27, 2020
·
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Nucleus Biologics Develops cGMP CMRL Media and zIF™ Xeno-Free Supplement for Robust Human Islet Cell Culture
February 18, 2020
·
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Nucleus Biologics launches Concierge™ Media Manufacturing Services, bringing transparency to cell culture media
September 25, 2019
·
2 min read
Deals
Nucleus Biologics acquires Primorigen Biosciences, gains proprietary, high yield, recombinant protein platform
August 6, 2019
·
2 min read
