Nuclera Appoints Seth Benson as Chief Financial Officer

Appointment to drive commercial growth of eProtein Discovery and support strategic expansion

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuclera, the biotechnology company accelerating protein expression and optimization through its benchtop eProtein Discovery™ system, today announced that it has appointed Seth Benson as Chief Financial Officer. Seth joins CEO, Dr Michael Chen, on the executive team to advance commercial and strategic initiatives, drive revenue and support expansion of the business following the close of the Company’s USD $75 million financing round1.





Seth’s appointment comes after Nuclera strengthened its leadership team with three key appointments2 as the Company continues to scale during this next phase of commercial development. Bringing extensive financial expertise in building operational and financial infrastructure, Seth will be instrumental in guiding Nuclera’s next phase of commercial expansion across key global markets.

With over 20 years of leadership experience in finance, strategy and operations in the life sciences and healthcare sectors, Seth has a proven track record of scaling businesses, driving strategic growth, optimizing operations and leading strategic financial initiatives. He has successfully led fundraising efforts, acquisitions, restructurings and IPOs including at Akoya Biosciences where he helped grow the company to more than 300 people and played a pivotal role in its IPO.

Seth joins Nuclera from Vizgen, a company improving human health through spatial genomics, where he led the finance, operations and IT functions as CFO and guided the organization through its acquisition of Ultivue, a spatial proteomics company. Previously, as SVP Finance and Operations at Invaio Sciences, Seth managed a multi-national finance team during early product commercialization and fundraising. He has held investment banking positions at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merril Lynch. Seth earned his MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and his BSc in Biology from Duke University.

Seth Benson, CFO, Nuclera, said: “I am delighted to join Nuclera, especially at such an exciting time for the company. Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery system addresses a critical bottleneck in protein production workflows, with the potential to significantly impact drug discovery. I look forward to working with Michael and the team to build on the Company’s strong foundation and drive commercial growth.”

Dr Michael Chen, CEO and co-founder, Nuclera, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Seth to Nuclera at such a pivotal stage in our journey. His expertise in financial leadership and strategic planning within high-growth life science organizations will be instrumental as we accelerate the commercial rollout of our eProtein Discovery system. I would also like to thank Jiahao for his contributions to Nuclera’s growth and success since co-founding the company in 2013. He has played a key role in shaping the company’s foundation and progress.”

For more information about Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery system, please visit: https://www.nuclera.com/system/

