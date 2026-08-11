Nu-Tek BioSciences Earns EcoVadis Bronze Rating for Third Consecutive Year, Strengthening Sustainable Biopharmaceutical Supplier Status

Get an exclusive look into our 100% animal-free production facility, located in Austin, Minnesota. Our purpose-built, full service facility is state-of-the-art; with over 2000 metric tons of production capacity annually, Nu-Tek can meet your biopharmaceutical production needs now, and into the future. Contact us at Sales@nu-tekbioscience.com to schedule a tour.

EcoVadis recognition reinforces Nu-Tek's sustained investment in the sustainable manufacturing of animal-origin-free cell culture media nutrients and fermentation ingredients.





MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Tek BioSciences, a leading manufacturer of 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones, protein hydrolysates, and cell culture media nutrients, today announced it has earned a Bronze EcoVadis sustainability rating for the third consecutive year. EcoVadis, one of the world's most recognized corporate sustainability assessments, has evaluated over three million suppliers across 230 industries. The recognition positions Nu-Tek's sustainability performance among the top 35% of suppliers; additionally, Nu-Tek's overall score increased by 14 points over its 2025 assessment, demonstrating the company's continued progress in environmental stewardship and sustainable operations.

"As biopharmaceutical manufacturers place greater emphasis on resilient and sustainable supply chains, we remain committed to delivering high-quality animal-origin-free ingredients that enable customers to achieve both performance and sustainability goals," said Tom Yezzi, CEO of Nu-Tek BioSciences. "Receiving EcoVadis recognition for the third consecutive year reflects our team's sustained dedication to environmentally responsible manufacturing."

Nu-Tek manufactures plant- and yeast-based peptones and protein hydrolysates used in cell culture and microbial fermentation. The company's products supply critical nutrients for vaccine production, monoclonal antibody manufacturing, and other biologic applications. The company's purpose-built manufacturing facility and comprehensive quality systems support biopharmaceutical organizations looking for dependable, sustainable raw material partners. As sustainability continues to shape supplier and procurement decisions across the life sciences industry, Nu-Tek BioSciences remains focused on providing innovative media nutrients that help customers develop more reliable and environmentally responsible biomanufacturing processes.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in developing and manufacturing high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are essential to cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics. More information is available at www.nu-tekbiosciences.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Jones

Director of Commercial Development

cjones@nu-tekbioscience.com

+1(952)936-3614

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d276ef3f-1889-4df1-a98d-edfe1aeff9b0