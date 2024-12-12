NTT Research and NTT Scientists Engage at NeurIPS 2024

NTT Research Co-Authored Paper Offering Breakthrough in Learning Dynamics Earns Spotlight Status,

Spotlight paper introduces framework to analyze generative models’ learning dynamics

The findings answer the fundamental question of what determines the concepts a model learns, the order in which it learns them and its ability to manipulate those concepts, revealing that modern models may have deeper capabilities than previously understood

Five NTT R&D papers address issues involving imbalanced classification, processing time, expressivity of kernel-based functions, data-driven physics simulation and stability of gradient methods.

NTT Research, Inc., a division of NTT (TYO:9432) and NTT R&D, today announced that scientists from their respective organizations are delivering six presentations at this year's conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS). Conference organizers designated one of those six as a Spotlight presentation, a status awarded to the top 2-3 percent of submitted papers. Researchers from the NTT R&D Computer and Data Science (CD), Communication Science (CS), Social Informatics (SO), and Human Informatics (HI) Labs are delivering five other presentations on papers involving data classification, latent functions, partial differential equations and other topics. A top-tier conference in the field of artificial intelligence, NeurIPS 2024 is being held December 10-15 in Vancouver, British Columbia.





The paper given Spotlight status, titled “Emergence of Hidden Capabilities: Exploring Learning Dynamics in Concept Space,” answers the question of whether generative AI models have reached certain limits by arguing that they are instead concealing far greater capabilities than scientists can currently gauge with standard protocols. The concept space is their key to unlocking these capabilities. This paper was co-authored by Harvard Ph.D. candidate Core Francisco Park*, NTT Research Scientist Maya Okawa*, University of Michigan Post-doctoral Fellow Andrew Lee, Harvard Post-doctoral Fellow Ekdeep Singh Lubana† (who was at the University of Michigan when the paper was drafted) and NTT Research Scientist Hidenori Tanaka†. Park, Okawa, Lubana and Tanaka are also affiliated with the Harvard Center for Brain Science-NTT Program on the Physics of Intelligence, where Tanaka serves as Group Leader.

“This research seeks to address fundamental questions, such as what determines the concepts a model learns, the order in which it learns them, and its ability to manipulate those concepts,” said Okawa. “By observing moments of sudden turns in the direction of the models’ learning dynamics, we find that these points correlate to the appearance of hidden capabilities in the model’s capacity to manipulate a concept, transforming our understanding of generative model learning dynamics.”

How precisely to elicit these capabilities – naïve input prompting does not yet suffice – remains a matter of ongoing investigation, but the team is encouraged by results to date. “These findings highlight the value of NTT Research’s collaborative efforts to explore the emerging field of the Physics of Intelligence,” Tanaka said. “We are honored that our joint progress in unearthing a deeper understanding of modern models’ capabilities has been recognized by NeurIPS, and we look forward to building upon our achievements in this area.”

The five NTT R&D presentations delivered at NeurIPS 2024 address a range of other vital topics in the field of neural networking, as indicated by the titles and areas covered by their related papers:

NeurIPS 2024 marks the 37th year of this annual event, a prestigious and competitive international conference in machine learning and computational neuroscience. The multi-track interdisciplinary annual meeting includes invited talks, demonstrations, symposia, and oral and poster presentations of refereed papers. Along with the conference is a professional exposition focusing on machine learning in practice, tutorials, and topical workshops that provide a less formal setting for the exchange of ideas.

