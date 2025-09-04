NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) to Participate in a Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright’s 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 8th

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and HOPE Therapeutics, Inc., ("HOPE," or the "Company"), an interventional psychiatry network wholly owned by NRx Pharmaceuticals, today announced that Jonathan Javitt, M.D., M.P.H., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NRx Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a fireside chat at H.C. Wainwright’s 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 8, 2025, from 4:30 to 5:00 PM ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.nrxpharma.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the event and will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the NRx Pharmaceuticals management team should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative or Brian Korb at astr Partners, brian.korb@astrpartners.com.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101 (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has recently filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) with an application for the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal depression.

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, Inc. (www.hopetherapeutics.com), a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, is a healthcare delivery company, which plans to build a best-in-class network of interventional psychiatry clinics to offer ketamine, transcranial magnetics stimulation (TMS), and other lifesaving therapies to patients with suicidal depression and related disorders, together with a digital therapeutic-enabled platform designed to augment and preserve the clinical benefit of NMDA-targeted drug therapy.

