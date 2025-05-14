Novotech Wins Citeline CRO Partnership of the Year Award for Strategic Collaboration with Tune Therapeutics

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CROPartnership--Novotech a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory company, is proud to announce it has been awarded the Citeline CRO Partnership of the Year Award in recognition of its collaboration with Tune Therapeutics, a pioneering epigenetic editing company. This honor celebrates the teams’ partnership and sets a benchmark for CRO–biotech partnerships.

The CRO Partnership of the Year award honors outstanding collaboration between a CRO and a pharmaceutical or biotech company that has advanced clinical programs through strong alignment and shared goals.

Sarah Anderson, Director of Therapeutic Strategy, and Steve Roan, Associate Director of Business Development, accepted the award on behalf of Novotech at the Citeline Awards ceremony held on May 8, 2025, in Boston. Katie Tarashuck, Vice President of Finance at Tune Therapeutics, attended as a partner representative.

Novotech and Tune Therapeutics’ partnership focuses on a groundbreaking clinical trial program advancing an epigenetic therapy with the potential to revolutionize the treatment landscape for Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB). The partnership combines Novotech’s regulatory, operational, and therapeutic expertise with Tune’s innovative scientific platform and agile development strategy.

“This recognition from Citeline reflects not only the strength of our partnership with Tune Therapeutics but also the dedication of our global teams to help bring novel therapies to patients faster,” said Dr. John Moller, CEO of Novotech. “We are honored to collaborate with visionary biotech companies like Tune and look forward to continuing to deliver clinical excellence across the development spectrum.”

“Tune is delighted to receive this partnership award with Novotech," said Dr. Heidi Zhang, Chief Development Officer at Tune Therapeutics. "Together, we have achieved a global first in bringing this epigenome editing therapy to the clinic, and new hope to over 250 million people living with CHB worldwide.”

The award acknowledges Novotech’s ability to align closely with biotech partners, applying its regulatory and therapeutic expertise to support the effective delivery of clinical trials across varied global settings.

“The strength of this collaboration,” added Dr. Zhang, “lies in our shared commitment to transparency, willingness to confront challenges directly, and ability to act quickly and effectively as one team.”

About Novotech

Novotech is a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory company trusted by biotech and small- to mid-sized pharmaceutical companies to guide drug development at every phase.

With a global footprint that includes 30+ offices across the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Europe and partnerships with 5,000+ trial sites, Novotech provides clients an accelerated path to bring life-changing therapies to market by providing access to key clinical trial destinations and diverse patient populations.

Through its client-centric service model, Novotech seamlessly integrates people, processes, and technologies to deliver customized solutions that accelerate the path to market for life-changing therapies. By adopting a true partnership approach, Novotech shares a steadfast commitment to client success, empowering innovation, and advancing healthcare worldwide. Recipient of numerous industry accolades, including the Frost & Sullivan CRO Company of the Year award for 19 consecutive years, Novotech is recognized for its excellence in clinical trial execution and innovation. Its deep therapeutic and regulatory expertise, combined with local market insights, ensures streamlined clinical trials, optimized data analytics, and accelerated patient recruitment strategies.

Together with clients, Novotech transforms scientific advancements into therapies that improve global health outcomes, embodying a mission of driving innovation and delivering impactful results.

For more information or to speak to an expert team member visit www.Novotech-CRO.com.

About Tune Therapeutics

Tune Therapeutics is pioneering a new therapeutic modality (termed epigenome editing or genetic tuning) that enables the targeted control of gene expression without cutting or resequencing DNA. Armed with its powerful and innovative genetic tuning platform (TEMPO), Tune Therapeutics aims to bring gene, cell, and regenerative therapies into a new era of human medicine – expanding their range of application to common and chronic diseases.

Media

Toyna Chin

mediacontact@novotech-cro.com

USA: +1 415 364 8135