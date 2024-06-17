News
Drug Development
Epigenetic Editing Explodes on the Heels of Gene Editing Success
Ubiquitous potential, possible safety advantages and the recent growth of cell and gene therapy are driving investment in a different type of genetic editing.
March 21, 2024
·
6 min read
·
Heather McKenzie
IN THE PRESS
Bio NC
Tune Therapeutics Presents First Data Supporting TUNE-401:a First-in-Class Epigenetic Silencer for Hepatitis B
December 6, 2023
·
4 min read
Bio NC
Tune Therapeutics Reveals Epigenetic Editing Program Targeting Hepatitis B Virus
November 13, 2023
·
3 min read
Bio NC
Tune Therapeutics Unveils Breakthrough Data Showing Stable and Durable Epigenetic Regulation in Non-Human Primates
May 22, 2023
·
5 min read
Business
Tune Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Dr. Derek Jantz as Chief Scientific Officer and Zachary Hale as General Counsel
April 10, 2023
·
3 min read
Business
Tune Therapeutics Welcomes Noted Industry Leader Dr. John McHutchison to Board of Directors
January 17, 2023
·
2 min read
Bio NC
Tune Therapeutics Launches with Pioneering Epigenomic Control Platform to Master Gene Networks, Treat Broad Range of Diseases
December 2, 2021
·
4 min read
