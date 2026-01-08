Novotech Appoints Anand Tharmaratnam as New CEO

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ClinicalTrials--Novotech, a globally recognized full-service biotech clinical research organization (CRO), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Anand Tharmaratnam as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Tharmaratnam brings nearly three decades of experience in the global CRO industry and has served as Novotech Chairman since 2021. He commenced as Chairman and CEO on 1 January 2026. Reflecting Novotech’s increasingly international profile, Dr. Tharmaratnam will be based at the company’s new global headquarters in Singapore.

The appointment follows a thoughtful and considered process. In early September 2025, Novotech’s former CEO Dr. John Moller informed employees of his intention to step down from the position at the end of last year, after nine years in the CEO role. The decision followed the successful completion of the company’s capital raising in March 2025, which brought in GIC and Temasek as new investors alongside long-term supporter and leading global asset management firm, TPG.

A critical care physician by training, Dr. Tharmaratnam previously spent 23 years at the global CRO Quintiles and its successor organization IQVIA, including 10 years on the global executive committees of the respective companies as Head of Asia and Japan, a role he held until 2020. As Chairman of Novotech over the past four years, Dr. Tharmaratnam has been instrumental in providing leadership and guidance to support Novotech’s growth into new markets, as well as the expansion of the company’s innovative service capabilities in clinical research. With his vision and experience, together with the support of Novotech’s long-standing investor TPG, alongside GIC and Temasek, the company is well positioned to continue to grow as a global, biotech-focused full-service clinical CRO.

Dr. Tharmaratnam said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt thanks to John for his leadership and commitment to Novotech over the past nine years, and through a remarkable period of growth. John and I have already been working closely together over the past months to ensure a seamless transition, and we also look forward to welcoming John back to Novotech in a board role later in 2026.”

Looking ahead, Dr. Tharmaratnam added: “It has been a privilege to be part of Novotech’s tremendous growth over the past four years as Chairman. As the company enters its next phase of growth, our reputation as the leading biotech CRO in Asia-Pacific will remain a clear differentiator. The company will expand its global footprint, strengthen its scientific capabilities, and leverage technology & data to support increasingly global and complex biotech programs. Novotech will continue to deliver impactful and innovative outcomes for clients to help advance future medicines.”

Novotech is a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory company trusted by biotech and small- to mid-sized pharmaceutical companies to guide drug development at every phase. With a global footprint that includes 30+ offices across the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Europe and partnerships with 5,000+ trial sites, Novotech provides clients an accelerated path to bring life-changing therapies to market by providing access to key clinical trial destinations and diverse patient populations.

