Novo to present new CagriSema and Wegovy® data at ObesityWeek® 2026, including data on treatment experience with Wegovy® pill in the real world

New data on Novo's investigational obesity treatment, CagriSema, explores changes in weight-related quality of life and the potential for weight loss at lower doses 1,2

Wegovy ® data includes new insights into real-world patient treatment experience in adults aged 65 and older, impact on food noise, and preference among obesity medications 3-6

data includes new insights into real-world patient treatment experience in adults aged 65 and older, impact on food noise, and preference among obesity medications Full results and simultaneous publication of STEP Young findings expand understanding of obesity treatment in children ages 6 to under 12 7

SWEEP real-world analysis explores weight-related outcomes and patient experience among people starting Wegovy® pill within Novo's digital patient support program8

PLAINSBORO, N.J. and BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced that new data from its obesity portfolio will be presented across 26 abstracts at ObesityWeek® 2026, taking place November 14–17 in Washington, D.C., US. The presentations span real-world treatment experience with the Wegovy® pill and injection, including data from telehealth settings; new analyses from the investigational CagriSema REDEFINE program, and research on investigational semaglutide injection in children ages 6 to under 12.1-8

"Obesity is a complex disease, and people living with obesity can have different experiences and treatment needs at different stages of life," said Martin Holst Lange, chief scientific officer and executive vice president, Research & Development at Novo. "At ObesityWeek®, we will share findings across several key areas, including: investigational CagriSema; real-world treatment experience with oral and injectable Wegovy®; and investigational semaglutide injection in children ages 6 to under 12. Studying treatment options across different settings, formulations, outcomes, and dosing regimens can strengthen understanding of obesity and help inform progress in line with Novo's commitment to lasting health."

REDEFINE clinical program (CagriSema) highlights include:

Data on investigational CagriSema in adults with overweight or obesity include the primary results of REDEFINE 9, which tested low doses of CagriSema. In addition, several post-hoc analyses from the pivotal REDEFINE 1 trial are being presented, including an investigation of changes in weight-related quality of life.1,2

Wegovy® real-world outcomes and preference study highlights include:

Treatment preference among older adults



OPTIC study analyses evaluated differences in obesity medication profile preferences among adults 65 and older and younger than 65.3

Food noise and weight outcomes in telehealth



Two real-world studies evaluated outcomes in adults with overweight or obesity using the Ro telehealth platform: OCTANE analyses characterized adults initiating oral semaglutide for weight management, including treatment-naïve patients, and assessed weight outcomes, food noise, and patient-reported outcomes at 3 months.4,5 The SIGNAL analysis assessed changes in food noise, using the validated RAID-FN scale, and weight among treatment-naive adults with overweight or obesity initiating Wegovy® injection through 6 months of follow up.6

Treatment experience with a digital support program



Analysis from the SWEEP study of Novo's digital patient support program examined self-reported weight-related outcomes and patient experience among people starting Wegovy® pill.8

STEP Young highlights include:

Full results from the study that evaluated once-weekly investigational semaglutide injection in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity in children ages 6 to under 12 years old with obesity.7

Full Novo abstracts to be presented at ObesityWeek® 2026 (November 14–17, Washington, D.C.), featuring data on the investigational medicine CagriSema as well as investigational uses of semaglutide:

Symposium:

Obesity in Focus: Today's Evidence. Tomorrow's Possibilities – Sunday, November 15; 6:30-9:00 PM ET

Novo poster and oral presentations:

CagriSema

Effect of CagriSema According to Baseline BMI and Obesity-Related Complications: REDEFINE 1 Trial – Saturday, November 14; 7:30-8:30 PM ET

Effects of CagriSema on Physical and Psychosocial Function in Overweight or Obesity: REDEFINE 1 – Sunday, November 15; 8:30-8:45 AM ET

Early Response and Weight Loss Trajectories With CagriSema in Overweight or Obesity: REDEFINE 1 – Sunday, November 15; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

The Predicted Impact of CagriSema for the Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in the US Population with Overweight or Obesity – Sunday, November 15

REDEFINE 9: Effect of CagriSema 1.7 mg/1.7 mg and 1.0 mg/1.0 mg in Adults With Overweight or Obesity – Sunday, November 15; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

Wegovy® (semaglutide injection and tablets)

Preferences for Obesity Medications Among Health Care Professionals – Sunday, November 15; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

Obesity Medication Preferences Among Younger and Older Adults: An Age-Stratified Analysis – Sunday, November 15; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

Characteristics of Early Initiators of Oral Semaglutide for Overweight or Obesity via Telehealth – Sunday, November 15; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

3-Month Weight Outcomes With Oral Semaglutide via Telehealth in Adults With Overweight or Obesity – Sunday, November 15; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

3-Month Food Noise and Patient-Reported Outcomes With Oral Semaglutide for Overweight or Obesity – Sunday, November 15; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

Changes in Food Noise and Weight With Semaglutide Injection for Weight Management via Telehealth – Sunday, November 15; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

Real-World Weight Outcomes and Patient Experience with Oral Semaglutide in a Digital Support Cohort – Sunday, November 15; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

Real-World Clinical Outcomes with Semaglutide in a Population with Overweight or Class I Obesity – Sunday, November 15; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

Oral Semaglutide Versus Orforglipron in Obesity: A Short-Term Cost-of-Control Evaluation (ORACLE) – Sunday, November 15; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

Real-World Weight Outcomes With Semaglutide 1.0, 1.7, and 2.4 mg in the US and UK (STEP ADAPT Real)

Semaglutide for the Treatment of Childhood Obesity: Results of the STEP-YOUNG Trial – Monday, November 16; 10:00-11:30 AM ET

Other investigational treatments

Cagrilintide a Dual Amylin and Calcitonin Receptor agonist Protects Bone Mass During Weight Loss – Monday, November 16

CagriSema is not approved in the United States or anywhere else. Safety and efficacy are not established, and there is no guarantee that this investigational medicine will become commercially available for the uses under clinical investigation. Investigational semaglutide injection is not approved in the United States for use in children under the age of 12.

About CagriSema



CagriSema is being investigated by Novo as a once-weekly subcutaneous injectable treatment for adults with overweight or obesity (REDEFINE program) and as a treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes (REIMAGINE program). CagriSema is a fixed-dose combination of a long-acting amylin analog, cagrilintide and a GLP-1 receptor agonist, semaglutide.

About obesity



Obesity is a serious, chronic, progressive, and complex disease that requires long-term management.9-11 One key misunderstanding is that this is a disease of just a lack of willpower, when in fact there is underlying biology that may impede people with obesity from losing weight and keeping it off. 9-11 Obesity is influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, social determinants of health, and the environment.12,13

Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we've combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people's lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Through our partnerships, programs and investments, we're working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. In the United States, Novo has a 40-year presence, is headquartered in New Jersey and employs approximately 10,000 people. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Novo Media:



Ambre James-Brown +45 3079 9289



globalmedia@novonordisk.com Liz Skrbkova (US)



+1 609 917 0632



USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com







Novo Investors:



Michael Novod +45 3075 6050



nvno@novonordisk.com Sina Meyer +45 3079 6656



azey@novonordisk.com







Max Ung +45 3077 6414 mxun@novonordisk.com Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin +45 3079 1471



cftu@novonordisk.com







Alex Bruce +45 3444 2613



axeu@novonordisk.com Mads Berner Bruun +45 3075 2936



mbbz@novonordisk.com







Ida Schaap Melvold +45 3077 5649 idmg@novonordisk.com Frederik Taylor Pitter (US) +1 609 613 0568



fptr@novonordisk.com

WEGOVY®, NOVO NORDISK, NOVO, and the Apis Bull Logo are trademarks owned by Novo Nordisk A/S.



© 2026 Novo Nordisk All rights reserved. US26SEMO01951 October 2026

References

Rubino, D, Pietiläinen KH, et al. Effects of CagriSema on physical and psychosocial function in overweight or obesity: REDEFINE 1. Oral presentation at ObesityWeek® 2026; 14-17 November 2026; Washington, D.C., US. Oral presentation. Wharton, S, Broholm C, et al. REDEFINE 9: Effect of CagriSema 1.7 mg/1.7 mg and 1.0 mg/1.0 mg in adults with overweight or obesity. Poster Session at ObesityWeek® 2026; 14-17 November 2026; Washington, D.C., US. Poster session. Tadesse-Bell, S, Almandoz, JP, et al. Obesity medication preferences among younger and older adults: an age-stratified analysis. Poster Session at ObesityWeek® 2026; 14-17 November 2026; Washington, D.C., US. Poster session. Broffman, L, Divino, C, et al. 3-month weight outcomes with oral semaglutide via telehealth in adults with overweight or obesity. Poster Session at ObesityWeek® 2026; 14-17 November 2026; Washington, D.C., US. Poster session. Divino, V, Smith, BJ, et al. 3-month food noise and patient-reported outcomes with oral semaglutide for overweight or obesity. Poster Session at ObesityWeek® 2026; 14-17 November 2026; Washington, D.C., US. Poster session. Divino, V, Broffman, L, et al. Changes in food noise and weight with semaglutide injection for weight management via telehealth. Poster Session at ObesityWeek® 2026; 14-17 November 2026; Washington, D.C., US. Poster session. Jastreboff, AM, Kelly, A, et al. Semaglutide for the treatment of childhood obesity: results of the STEP-YOUNG trial. Oral presentation at ObesityWeek® 2026; 14-17 November 2026; Washington, D.C., US. Oral presentation. Muth, J, Michalak, W, et al. Real-world weight outcomes and patient experience with oral semaglutide in a digital support cohort. Poster Session at ObesityWeek® 2026; 14-17 November 2026; Washington, D.C., US. Poster session. Kaplan LM, Golden A, Jinnett K, et al. Perceptions of barriers to effective obesity care: results from the national action study. Obesity. 2018;26(1):61–69. Bray GA, Kim KK, Wilding JPH; World Obesity Federation. Obesity: a chronic relapsing progressive disease process. A position statement of the World Obesity Federation. Obes Rev. 2017;18(7):715–723. Garvey WT, Mechanick JI, Brett EM, et al. American association of clinical endocrinologists and American College of Endocrinology comprehensive clinical practice guidelines for medical care of patients with obesity. Endocr Pract. 2016;22 (Suppl 3):1–203. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adult obesity facts. Accessed October 2026. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/adult-obesity-facts/index.html Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Risk Factors for Obesity. Accessed October 2026. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/risk-factors/risk-factors.html

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