Novo Nordisk takes the field at the big game, putting Wegovy® pill in consumers’ hands

Novo Nordisk's first big game spot introduces America to the FDA-approved Wegovy ® pill — the first and only GLP-1 pill for weight loss — empowering people with a new way to manage their weight









"A New Way to Wegovy®" campaign, featuring familiar faces Kenan Thompson, DJ Khaled, Danielle Brooks, Ana Gasteyer, John C. Reilly, and Danny Trejo aims to spark consumer-driven conversation about what's possible with Wegovy® pill

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today launched its first-ever big game commercial featuring the new once-daily Wegovy® (semaglutide) tablets 25 mg. Wegovy® pill is used with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for adults with obesity, or with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to help them lose weight and keep it off. The ad uses levity to introduce this highly anticipated pill and challenge perceptions that taking a weight loss medication is "the easy way out." It highlights the concept that adults with obesity can lose weight with Wegovy® pill, along with diet and exercise, shifting the conversation away from judgment and hesitation, toward real conversations about weight and health.

View the full ad here.

"Millions of people may be curious about trying a medicine to help manage their weight, but are sitting on the sidelines, waiting for an option that works for them. That's why we're proud to feature Wegovy® pill in the ad. It's the only oral GLP-1 on the market built on our patented delivery technology, bringing a once-daily, clinically proven option people can trust. We're focused on expanding access to real, affordable FDA-approved medicine backed by science," said Ed Cinca, senior vice president, Marketing & Patient Solutions at Novo Nordisk. "We chose to show up at the big game because it gives us a rare chance to speak to so many people at once—to cut through clutter and start honest conversations about weight for people who want to take a step toward better health."

Starring Kenan Thompson, DJ Khaled, Danielle Brooks, Ana Gasteyer, John C. Reilly, and Danny Trejo, the spot invites viewers to challenge the way we think about weight management and change the dialogue.

"I know what it's like to go hard in the gym, eat clean, stay disciplined – put in that work every single day, but still not see the results you want. I knew I wanted to work with Novo Nordisk because I'm a father, I'm a husband, and I want to be the best for my family," said DJ Khaled. "When you're trying to reach your goals and you're looking for something more, having an option like Wegovy® pill – that's powerful."†

Wegovy® pill is now broadly available through 70,000+ US pharmacies such as CVS and Costco, select telehealth providers including Ro, LifeMD and Weight Watchers, NovoCare® Pharmacy, GoodRx and more. With a prescription, the starting dose of Wegovy® pill (1.5 mg) is available for only $149 per month (or $5 per day) via an easy to access self-pay offer available at Wegovy.com. More than 55 million Americans have coverage for FDA-approved obesity medications. Patients with commercial insurance pay as little as $25/month with the Wegovy® savings offer.‡

For updates and information about the Wegovy® pill and to check your cost and coverage, please visit www.Wegovy.com.

†The actors are not intended to represent Wegovy® patients.



‡Pay as little as $25, subject to a maximum savings of $100/month. Government beneficiaries excluded. Novo Nordisk reserves the right to modify or cancel this program at any time. See WegovyTerms.com for full terms.

About Wegovy® pill



Wegovy® pill is the first oral GLP-1 medicine for obesity in the US and is used with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for adults with obesity, or with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to help them lose weight and keep it off. Wegovy® pill is also indicated to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with overweight or obesity and established cardiovascular disease.1

The FDA approval of Wegovy® pill is based on the results from the OASIS 4 phase 3 clinical trial, which was a 64-week medical study that included 307 adults with obesity or overweight with one or more weight-related comorbidities, without diabetes. Results showed that people taking Wegovy® pill once-daily along with a reduced calorie diet and exercise achieved an average weight loss of about 14% (13.6%) versus 2.4% with placebo.** If all patients stayed on treatment, an average weight loss of about 17% (16.6%) was achieved by people taking Wegovy® pill compared to 2.7% for placebo.* For those taking Wegovy® pill, 76% achieved 5% or greater body weight loss (from a baseline body weight of 235 lb.) versus 31% taking placebo (from a baseline body weight of 231 lb.).2

* Based on the trial product estimand: estimated efficacy in an idealized scenario in which all patients stayed on treatment and took no other weight loss therapies.



** Based on the treatment policy estimand: treatment effect regardless of if patients stayed on treatment or took other weight loss therapies.

About obesity



Obesity is a serious, chronic, progressive, and complex disease that requires long-term management.3-5 One key misunderstanding is that this is a disease of just lack of willpower, when in fact there is underlying biology that may impede people with obesity from losing weight and keeping it off.3,5 Obesity is influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, social determinants of health, and the environment.2,6

What is Wegovy®?

Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection 1.7 mg or 2.4 mg and Wegovy® (semaglutide) tablets 25 mg are prescription medicines used with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity to:

reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight.









help adults with obesity, or some adults with excess weight (overweight) who also have weight-related medical problems to lose weight and keep the weight off.

Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection 1.7 mg or 2.4 mg is used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help children 12 years and older with obesity to lose weight and keep the weight off

Wegovy® contains semaglutide and should not be used with other semaglutide-containing products or other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines.

It is not known if Wegovy® injection is safe and effective:

to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events (death, heart attack, or stroke) in people under 18 years

to help children under 12 years of age lose weight and keep the weight off

It is not known if Wegovy® tablets are safe and effective for use in people under 18 years of age.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information I should know about Wegovy®?



Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:

Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Wegovy ® and medicines that work like Wegovy ® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy ® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people

Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Wegovy and medicines that work like Wegovy caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people Do not use Wegovy® if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

Do not use Wegovy® if:

you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

you have had a serious allergic reaction to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Wegovy® injection or Wegovy® tablets. See symptoms of serious allergic reaction in "What are the possible side effects of Wegovy®?"

Before using Wegovy®, tell your healthcare provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:

have or have had problems with your pancreas or kidneys

have type 2 diabetes and a history of diabetic retinopathy

have or have had depression, suicidal thoughts, or mental health issues

are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Wegovy ® may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy ® 2 months before you plan to become pregnant

may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy 2 months before you plan to become pregnant are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with Wegovy® tablets. It is not known if Wegovy® when received through an injection passes into your breast milk

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Wegovy® may affect the way some medicines work and some medicines may affect the way Wegovy® works. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking other medicines to treat diabetes, including sulfonylureas or insulin. Wegovy® slows stomach emptying and can affect medicines that need to pass through the stomach quickly.

What are the possible side effects of Wegovy®?



Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:

inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Wegovy ® and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back

Stop using Wegovy and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back gallbladder problems. Wegovy ® may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools

Wegovy may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools increased risk of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), especially those who also take medicines for diabetes such as insulin or sulfonylureas. This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy ® . Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery

This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy . Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away

Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy ® . Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away

Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy . Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away serious allergic reactions. Stop using Wegovy ® and get medical help right away, if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat

Stop using Wegovy and get medical help right away, if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat change in vision in people with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy ®

Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy increased heart rate . Wegovy ® can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes

. Wegovy can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes depression or thoughts of suicide. You should pay attention to any mental changes, especially sudden changes in your mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worse, or worry you

You should pay attention to any mental changes, especially sudden changes in your mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worse, or worry you food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Wegovy® may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Wegovy® before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures

The most common side effects of Wegovy® may include: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdomen) pain, headache, tiredness (fatigue), upset stomach, dizziness, feeling bloated, belching, low blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, gas, stomach flu, heartburn, and runny nose or sore throat.

Please click here for Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide for Wegovy®.

About Novo Nordisk



Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company with a heritage of more than 100 years. Building on this foundation, our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. We are committed to long-term, responsible business practices that deliver financial, social and environmental value. In the United States, Novo Nordisk has a 40-year presence, is headquartered in New Jersey and employs over 10,000 people across more than 10 manufacturing, R&D and corporate locations in eight states plus Washington, D.C. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

© 2026 Novo Nordisk All rights reserved. US26SEMO00328 February 2026

